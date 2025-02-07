Mpoomy Ledwaba Pens Heartfelt Message to Hubby Brenden Praise, Shares Wholesome Photos
- South African author Mpoomy Ledwaba recently praised her husband Brenden Praise on his birthday
- Mpoomy Ledwaba expressed how grateful she is for Brenden and to be spending yet another year with him
- Fans gathered and hailed Brenden Praise on his birthday and some even gushed over his bond with Mpoomy
- Kelley Nele, a relationship expert spoke to Briefly News about how couples can enjoy longevity in their relationship
Oh, love is such a beautiful thing. Celebrity couple Brenden Praise and his beautiful wife Mpoomy Ledwaba recently pulled heartstrings on the timeline.
Three cheers for Brenden Praise on birthday
In celebration of his special day, Mpoomy Ledwaba dedicated a sweet post to him on Instagram. In her caption, Mpoomy expressed gratitude to be spending yet another year with Brenden.
"Happy Birthday Husband. What a blessing to celebrate another year with you."
In her Instagram post, Mpoomy shared cute throwback photos of her and Brenden creating cute memories.
Mzansi pens sweet messages to Brenden Praise after Mpooomy's sweet note
Netizens were warmed by Mpoomy's sweet post to Brenden Praise, with many people gushing over their beautiful bond.
Relationship expert Kelley Nele spoke to Briefly News about the importance of couples setting intentional goals for their relationships.
"Once couples are intentional about creating moments of connection in their relationships, this will greately contribute to the longevity of the relationship."
phumi_ gushed:
"Mpoomy nivele nithole i concert mahala nje ko Talented husband- cha you are blessed 🥹😅 Happy Birthday to your husband."
ely.bird asked:
"We need that piano version at free2worship!🥹 Happy Birthday Mr Ledwaba🥳"
realtalkwithnthabi shared:
"February babies are up 😍 Blessed birthday to your hubby ❤️ blessings upon blessings."
jenniferbala penned a cute note:
"Happy Birthday to your hubby. Wishing him a memorable and joy-filled day with many, many more blessed years to celebrate."
gail_hlatshwayo wished:
"Happy birthday to uSbali, blessings and happiness to him."
boitumelo_mbathasaid:
"Happy Birthday to him."
queen_rammy wished Brendend a happy birthday:
"Happy birthday, Brenden."
ziphozakhendzimandze
"Happy birthday to your love❤️"
ncebsi_tee gushed over them:
"My fav couple 😍 Happiest birthday Sir."
Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden mourn passing of mother
In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpoomy Ledwaba shared the heartbreaking news of her mother-in-law, Mrs Debra N Ledwaba's death.
Mpoomy Ledwaba revealed that her mother-in-law fought a good fight leading up to her death. Fans comforted Mpoomy and her husband, Brenden Praise, after sharing the sad news.
