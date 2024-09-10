Mpoomy Ledwaba announced that her mother-in-law, Mrs Debra N Ledwaba, has passed away

Mpoomy said she fought a good fight and that the family would announce the funeral service details

Mzansi comforted Mpoomy and her husband, Brenden Praise, after sharing the sad news of her passing

Mpoomy Ledwaba and Brenden Praise are mourning the passing of their mother. Image: @mpoomy_ledwaba

Media personality Mpoomy Ledwaba has announced the passing of her husband, Brenden Praises' mother, Mrs Debra N Ledwaba.

Mpoomy on her mother-in-law's death

Taking to her Instagram account recently, Mpoomy Ledwaba said that her mother-in-law passed away on 8 September 2024.

In her message, Mpoomy said Ledwaba fought a long and good fight before her departure. Furthermore, she stated that the family would announce the funeral service details.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our mother. Mama left us in the early hours of Sunday 8 September, she fought a long and good fight and even in the midst of pain brought laughter and smiles to her family. She is safe in the arms of her Father. Thank you for all your love, calls and care. Details regarding services and the funeral will be shared."

Mzansi comforts Mpoomy and Brenden

Mzansi shared some comforting words with Mpoomy and her husband. This is what they said.

mahaliabuchanan said:

"Oh nom, strength to your family, may the Holy Spirit comfort you all and endow you with strength."

drmusamthombeni responded:

"Oh no man, so sorry!"

nthabisengmathole replied:

"I’m so sorry for your loss mama. Sending my deepest condolences to your family."

jenniferbala said:

"Oh, my dear Sis, I am so so sorry to hear this. My heart goes out to you all. No words will be sufficient, but my sincere sympathies and condolences to you and your family. It honestly changes you forever, but time gently heals, and you do learn to live without them. I pray that God gives you the comfort and strength you need day by day. Sending big hugs."

zizotshwete added:

"We are sorry to hear of your loss @mpoomy_ledwaba. We will certainly be keeping you all in prayers as we trust Holy Spirit to help you navigate this tough time. We Love you."

