Gogo Skhotheni posted a video of her and her daughter speaking about her late younger brother, Monde Jr

In the heartbreaking video, the young child said she wants her brother to wake up from the box he is lying in

South Africans reacted to the sad video, saying they are heartbroken for the family and are praying for them

South African DJ and traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni posted a video of her daughter speaking about her son Monde Jr. The young boy passed away recently, and he was given an emotional send-off.

Gogo Skhotheni's daughter spoke about her younger brother, Monde Jr. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Skotheni's daughter heartbroken over brother's passing

Gogo Skhotheni is grieving the passing of her son, Monde Jr. Just recently, the media personality posted a video with her daughter saying she misses her late younger brother.

In the painful video, the young child said she wishes her brother could wake up from the "box" he is in. @MDNnewss posted the clip. Watch it below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

Mzansi responded to the sad video, saying they were heartbroken and praying for Gogo Skhotheni and her family.

@_Lolo_Pat said:

"This is so heartbreaking."

@NormaMansoor added:

"Little precious baby. He’s not coming back in person, but he is always gonna be with you in your precious little heart. One day, you're gonna see him and be with him In the most beautiful place called heaven. There’s no pain, no sorrow, no hate, no tears, just love and happiness."

@Kim_Laura1 shared:

"Eish death can really be traumatic neh."

@TheRealSmomoh added:

"This is so sad, and kids always asks questions."

@Slebzin1_ said:

"Only a matter of time before the daughter joins the little brother."

@Noyise43894539 asked:

"This woman loves fame and attention. Can't that be private?"

Gogo Skhotheni honours son at memorial service

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni spoke fondly about her son Monde Jr. at his memorial service.

The video of the mother touched Mzansi, with people expressing sadness and heartbreak. The traditional healer looked sad as she spoke about her young son, Monde Jr, who has passed away.

