Former Isidingo actress Michelle Botes scored a role in a Netflix series titled, Tuiskoms before her death

The fan-favourite Legacy actress passed away in December 2024 after being diagnosed in July 2022 with cancer

The award-winning actress' children recently shared her last moments before she passed away

Actress Michelle Botes starred in the Netflix series 'Tuiskoms'. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Michelle Botes, who passed away in December stars in the upcoming Afrikaans series Tuiskoms (Homecoming).

The late Isidingo actress' children recently discussed her last moments before she lost her battle against a rare cancer in December 2024.

Botes portrays the character of Amalia Uys' on-screen mother in the series. In the series, Uys' character is a widowed chef who loses her restaurant and house overnight.

The streaming giant shared a trailer for the upcoming series, Tuiskoms.

After fighting cancer since 2022, Botes. She was treated for an incurable blood cancer, which deteriorates the bone marrow. Despite efforts using chemotherapy, steroids, and a stem cell transplant, she did not make it as her health declined over weeks since October.

South Africans react to actress' passing

@Ntombet19802095 replied:

"Condolences to her family and friends may she rest well."

@osog_7 responded:

"Our sincere, and deepest condolences to Michelle's children, family & friends. A star has gone out in the night sky. We have no more words."

@Lungile_nje replied:

"RIP Michelle Botes aka Cheryl Deviliers Heynes Le Roux."

@Neo88GP said:

"May your beautiful soul rest in power Michelle Botes aka Cheryl Devilliers. Heyns Le Roux."

@DinnyMthi replied:

"Oh God. One of the best performers we have in SA. May she rest peacefully."

@Bongz_Mazbk said:

"She was just simply outstanding. Rest well Michelle. You have left an indelible mark in all our lives."

@joyfullyme_sa replied:

"May her soul rest in peace. She was just amazing at her craft."

