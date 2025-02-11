The South African media personality Linda Sibiya recently made a surprising confession to a media publication

The TV and radio presenter made it known that he missed being on Ukhozi FM entertaining his listeners

The star also mentioned that if the station's management were to give him another chance to be on radio he would grab it with both hands

Linda Sibiya misses being on Ukhozi FM. Image: @lindasibiya

Source: Instagram

After close to 11 years of him being sacked from the most-listened-to national radio station, Ukhozi FM, Linda Sibiya decided to share a confession that left many in awe.

Linda Sibiya wants to return to Ukhozi FM

Months after he was allegedly implicated in an R4 million corruption, the South African actor and radio personality Linda Sibiya recently confessed during an interview with Daily Sun that he missed being at Ukhozi FM engaging with listeners of his show who also wished he would come back to the radio station one day.

The star, who had bagged a role on Uzalo in February 2024, also mentioned to the publication that should Ukhozi FM’s management decide to give him a second chance to come back on their radio station, he would grab the opportunity with both hands.

He said:

“I miss being on radio and you can remember I have never bad-mouthed Ukhozi FM even after I was fired. I genuinely miss being behind the Ukhozi FM mic. To be honest with you, I would do any programme that they would offer me just as long as I am back where I belong.”

The 50-year-old Linda was invited to the radio station recently to talk about his radio broadcasting academy to share what they had in store for netizens this year who would love to join it.

Linda Sibiya wished to return to Ukhozi FM. Image: @lindasibiya

Source: Instagram

Rebecca Malope on beef with Lindelani Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gospel star Dr Rebecca Malope addressed the alleged humiliation she faced while performing at Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral.

Her performance was cut short by MC Dr Lindelani Mkhize, which led people to assume that there was beef between them. Fans were pleased to know that all was well between the music legends and sang Mam Ribs' praises for being gracious.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News