Yolanda Pani has accused Imxinwa producers of failing to pay her for her role in the State Theatre production, which ran from 31 October to 8 November 2023

The actress said that writer and director Zusakhe Ngqame is allegedly spending money on international trips while cast and crew remain unpaid

This follows similar non-payment issues in the Mzansi entertainment industry, including the Queendom cast saga

Up and coming south African actress Yolanda Pani has put the producers of Imxinwa on full blast for failing to pay what they owe her since last week.

Yolanda Pani opened up about not getting paid for her work. Image: @yolanda_pani

The issue of exploration in the Mzansi entertainment industry is affecting actors and actresses from all walks of life. There was an uproar last year when reports about the cast and crew of the star-studded show Queendom failed to receive their payments. The show was even put on hold as the issue tried to be resolved, to no avail.

Veteran actress Rami Chuene even shared her two cents on the Queendom payment saga. Fast forward a few months later, another actress, Yolanda Pani, has come forward with her story of how she has not received payment for her role in the State Theatre production Imxinwa.

According to ZiMoja, the actress participated in a state production written by Zusakhe Ngqame and Lindokuhle Mdlozini and directed by Zusakhe Ngqame. Per the report, the show was in theatres between 31 October and 8 November last year. The actress claims that she never received any payment for her role in the production since the show ended.

‘Imxinwa’ star Yolanda Pani said she has not been paid since last year. Image: @yolanda_pani

Imxinwa director allegedly living large

The fuming actress also revealed that Imxinwa writer and director Zusakhe Ngqame is living his best life and taking international trips before paying the cast and crew. She said:

"All he knows is going out on trips and not paying our money. We worked for our money and deserve to be paid."

