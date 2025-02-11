The young Orlando Pirates player Relebohile Mofokeng caused havoc once again on social media with his recent photo

A picture of the 20-year-old footballer posing with the controversial influencer Cyan Boujee went viral

Many fans and supporters of the soccer player weren't impressed by the viral picture

Picture of Cyan Boujee and Relebohile Mofokeng ruffled many feathers. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It seems like the ladies can't get enough of the Orlando Pirates FC footballer Relebohile Mofokeng. Every chance they get, they make sure they leave a mark, leaving his supporters unimpressed with how they fuss over him.

Recently, the controversial Cyan Boujee, who previously exposed her former friend Seemah's bank balance on social media, made headlines after a picture of herself with the 20-year-old soccer player went viral.

The popular Twitter (X) troll Chris Excel reshared the photo of the two, which ruffled many feathers as netizens made it known that they weren't happy with Mofokeng associating himself with the likes of Cyan Boujee.

Chris Excel captioned the picture:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"And you expect us to beat Sundowns."

Fans share their thoughts about the picture

Shortly after the photo of Cyan Boujee and Relebohile Mofokeng went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section to share their thoughts regarding the post. Here's what they had to say:

@Moshe_Meso said:

"As a Chiefs fan, I support this relationship."

@Therealfugaze commented:

"As chiefs supporters we approve of the relationship."

@Frankgudo responded:

"I want to remind him to be serious with his playing time and stop fooling around before matches."

@SagewaseSouthAh replied:

"Mama Joy is back, our boys are chowing Lawd Prince KBs crumbs, we were not going to beat Sundowns."

@Ndaba_2025 wrote:

"This boy needs to be protected at all costs from these baddies."

Netizens unimpressed with Relebohile Mofokeng's recent stunt. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng could wear a special jersey

As reported by Briefly News, The Soweto-based football club Orlando Pirates have tipped that their talented player Relebohile Mofokeng would wear their iconic number 10 jersey.

The squad number has been retired from the PSL to honour club legend Jomo Sono, and fans backed Mofokeng to one day wear the iconic jersey.

Source: Briefly News