Legendary actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her first birthday without her late daughter, Katlego Ranaka this past week.

Manaka's birthday celebration comes a few days after she paid tribute to her first daughter, Katlego who passed away in January this year.

The talented actress shared a clip of her late daughter singing Rihanna's hit song Diamond on her social media page and captioned the video:

"Our angelic diamond is shining bright for us!!! Thank you for the memories, my big girl. It's slowly getting better, but we still miss you terribly, and I don't think that will ever change. You left big shoes to fill. We will always love you. We will never forget you. #FlyHighAngel #KatlegoRanaka #GrievingMom #MyForeverWomanCrush"

Manaka also reveals on her TikTok account that her late daughter, Katlego was loved at home and they will only remember the good memories of her.

"My daughter was loved at home first. She was celebrated at home first. We will love and celebrate her forever," says the actress

When a fan asked Manaka how her second daughter Naledi is doing, she replies that Naledi is a tough cookie and she is taking it a day at a time.

The actress' second daughter, Naledi Ranaka also took to her TikTok account on Monday, 7 April to celebrate her legendary's mom birthday in a video and captioned it:

"Happy birthday mommy."

Manaka replied:

"Thank you, my baby. I love you to the moon and back."

South Africans comfort actress

tsogo majake replied:

"Managing to smile after a major loss is a beautiful achievement. Strengthening the inner you minute by minute. I pray God continues to comfort you guys."

user3801065025009 said:

"Happy birthday Mme. Modimo a go okeletse matsatsi a go tlhonolofatse," (May God bless you with more birthdays and bless you).

God’s favourite replied:

"I prayed for you. I cannot imagine how it feels like losing a child and having to be strong for others. I didn’t do it because of your career but because your a mom."

Zee_Weee responded:

"Oh Manaka, you have beautiful kids tlhe."

Manaka Ranaka is still mourning her first daughter, Katlego Manaka. Images: @KatlegoRanaka

Manaka Ranaka confirms daughter's Katlego Ranaka's passing

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January that the legendary actress Manaka Ranaka broke her silence after her daughter, Katlego Manaka's passing.

The Stokvel and Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her first daughter.

"Oh, my beautiful angel. #RIPKatlegoRanaka," she wrote.

Katlego's aunt Nompumelelo Ranaka revealed in an interview that her niece died from natural causes.

South Africans and industry colleagues took to Manaka Ranaka's comment section to comfort her and to pay tribute to her daughter.

