Reality TV star and singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede recently made headlines when she welcomed her sister- wife, Nonjabulo Mdluli

Her husband, Mhlonishwa "Mhlo" Gumede has reportedly introduced Mdluli as his second wife

Fans of the singer and songwriter have applauded her for her bravery and for embracing her culture

What to know about Zandie Khumalo-Gumede's sister wife. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Songwriter and singer, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede recently revealed that her husband Mhlonishwa "Mhlo" Gumede has introduced Nonjabulo as her sister wife.

According to Zimoja, a close friend of the couple has alleged that Mhlonishwa has taken Nonjabulo Mdluli as his second wife.

Zandie wrote on her Instagram: "Not me writing a song that says "Soze ngama endleleni ye Njabulo yakho" and a few moments later my husband introduces a lady called "Njabulo to me as my sister's wife and his second wife."

What to know about Zandie Khumalo-Gumede's sister wife. Images: @mamdluli_omuhle

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

What to know about Nonjabulo Mdluli

Zimoja reported in August 2024 that Nonjabulo Mdluli is the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's niece. The publication adds that the Gumede and Mdluli families met, and there was a welcoming ceremony that took place before the Ukhozi FM radio personality passed away.

reported in August 2024 that Nonjabulo Mdluli is the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's niece. The publication adds that the Gumede and Mdluli families met, and there was a welcoming ceremony that took place before the Ukhozi FM radio personality passed away. News24 also reported in 2024 that Mdluli was also Mbokazi-Nkambule's PR manager.

reported in 2024 that Mdluli was also Mbokazi-Nkambule's PR manager. Mdluli is also related to actress Yolanda Myeza, who portrays the villainous role of Nomalanga on Mzansi Wethu telenovela's Sibongile and The Dlaminis. Myeza is Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's daughter from her first marriage.

Myeza is Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's daughter from her first marriage. The PR manager revealed at Mbokazi-Nkambule's funeral that her famous aunt loved her like a daughter after her biological mother [Qondi] died a few years ago.

She [Mdluli] also told mourners that her biological mother told her on her deathbed that she was not leaving her alone because she had Zanele.

The PR manager added that the late Zanele treated her like her own child and has always been like a mother to her.

Briefly News contacted Nonjabulo Mdluli on Friday 10 April for a comment, who was not available at the time of publishing this article.

South Africans praise Zandie Khumalo-Gumede

@clemenciampofu16 asked Zandie:

"Let's hope this is not too personal to ask. How do you feel deep down when you hear that suzokwelanywa? Do you genuinely like the other lady."

The singer replied:

"I love her"

@zanelenox said:

"You are so real and that’s why they can never make me hate you."

@jeanetyosho wrote:

"You are so real and that’s why they can never make me hate you."

@leeanie1 responded:

"Besides being Zulu. Ngeke sis ulahlekelwe ubuwena, basically wonke into osuyakhile ngenxa yokuphikisana ne decision yonnyeni wakho. I salute you for choosing life and happiness. Cos ai baningi basele because they are failing to look at things/life ngenye indlela."

Zanele Mbokazi dies with an unfinished book

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule had a new book in the works since 27 March 2023, but she never got to do the finishing touches.

The late Mbokazi-Nkambule was multifaceted and was celebrated for her impact on the gospel music industry.

The media personality's publicist shared details about plans for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule's unfinished projects.

Mbokazi-Nkambule battled cancer and passed away at 52 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News