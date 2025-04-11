Award-winning Gospel superstar, Benjamin Dube, is a proud dad who recently gushed over one of his sons

Gospel singer Sihle Dube celebrated his birthday this week, and his dad, Benjamin, hailed him

The photo Benjamin Dube posted had the ladies drooling, and some noted their uncanny resemblance

Benjamin Dube's son, Sihle Dube, recently turned 34 years of age.

Source: Instagram

South African award-winning Gospel singer Benjamin Dube is a proud dad as one of his sons celebrated a major milestone.

Benjamin Dube hails son, Sihle Dube

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Benjamin Dube posted a photo with his son, Sihle Dube, in honour of his birthday. The Gospel music giant has four sons, and Sihle is the second eldest.

"It’s my 2nd born son’s birthday today…Minister. Love you, son," he captioned the post.

Who is Benjamin Dube's son, Sihle Dube?

The 34-year-old is Benjamin Dube's second-born son. He is a multi-talented artist who has followed in his father's footsteps. He is a respected member of a church, and he was recently appointed as a minister.

Apart from singing Gospel music, he also prides himself on being a creative songwriter. He also dabbles in television presenting, event MCing, copywriting and being a voice-over artist.

However, Sihle Dube is mainly known for being one-third of their family singing group, The Dube Brothers. He and his brothers, Mthokozisi Dube and Buhle Dube, have worked with their father on several occasions and have even shared the stage with him.

On working with their father, the singers said: “Working with our father has taught us to stay humble and focus on the work that the Lord has given us."

Benjamin Dube's sons formed a group called The Dube Brothers.

Source: Instagram

SA ladies drool over Sihle Dube

Taking to the comments section, the ladies were drooling over Sihle's handsome looks. Some noted their uncanny resemblance, while many wished him a happy birthday. Here are some of the reactions:

@lerato_lalove asked:

"Is this the one that was in advertising? Boyza is ordained. Lovely stuff."

@mageba_sthembz shared:

"Happy birthday to your son, pastor Benjamin. As for you sir, your music is a blessing to me and many others."

@BlessingMonyai joked:

"Sihle, I have fine sisters in Polokwane. They love the Lord. Single and God fearing. I am willing to help with makoti. Happy birthday brother-in-law."

@J_Babadu said:

"He is so handsome. More life and more blessings to him."

@Vusi_Mokwena20 gushed:

"What a beautiful father and son picture. Fathers who run away from their kids and prefer to drink their monies with friends and buy polos will never have this beautiful moment. Well done."

