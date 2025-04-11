Popular South African actor Bohang Moeko has signed with Rebelle Management South Africa, a talent agency with international reach

Popular South African actor Bohang Moeko has found a new home. The star, who has been in the industry for years, reportedly signed with Rebelle Management South Africa.

Bohang Moeko has signed a new deal with Rebelle Management South Africa. Image: @bohangmoeko

Source: Instagram

Bohang Moeko finds new management

Bohang Moeko's dream of finally going international is coming true. The star recently inked a major deal with New York/ South Africa-based talent management company Rebelle Management. The company reportedly works with sought-after talent, creators, music artists, and sports players from the United States to South Africa.

The news about Bohang's new management was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. Per the post, the 36-year-old actor joins top local stars like Rosemary Zimu, Olwethu Leshabane, Kay Bikitsha, and Lesego Khoza on the Rebelle Management South Africa roster. Look at the post:

Fans react to Bohang Moeko's new management

Social media users celebrated Bohang Moeko's new success. Many wished the star well at his new home and are looking forward to seeing him secure international gigs.

What you need to know about Bohang Moeko

Bohang Moeko is a household name in the South African TV and Film industry. The star, who has been in the industry for more than a decade, rose to fame after portraying Victor in Zabalaza in 2013. Since then, Bohang has secured lead and supporting roles in top shows like Seriously Single, Ring of Lies, Side Dish, Isithunzi, Housekeepers, Scandal, Isidingo, The Hot Zone, and The Queen.

The star also ventured into modeling and was a finalist in the Mr South Africa competition in 2013.

Bohang Moeko has signed with a new management team. Image: @bohangmoeko

Source: Instagram

SA stars who have signed with new management

South African artists are signing huge deals with top management companies. Zakes Bantwini, Boity Thulo and Nomcebo Zikode made headlines when they signed a new deal with one of the country's biggest agencies, ALINE. Speaking at the time, head of ALINE Sibo Mhlungu said they did not sign Mzansi's top three artists because of their achievements but because they had been close for many years.

Popular actress Thembisa Mdoda also announced a major career change when she announced her new deal with Elysian. Speaking at the time, Thembisa said:

"I’m so excited about this new journey. It felt right from the moment I met you, Elysian Management."

Bohang Moeko and wife celebrate anniversary

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that it's always heartwarming to see our very own fave celebrities celebrating their love with their partners on social media.

Recently, Netflix's How To Ruin Love actor Bohang Moeko and his wife marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Friday, 21 March 2025. The star posted several pictures of himself and his wife Shantal Moeko on Instagram and penned them with a sweet message.

Source: Briefly News