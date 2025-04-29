South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently hung out with the former German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger

Anele Mdoda out and about with German former footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger. Image: Christof Koepsel, @zintathu

Shuu! Anele Mdoda is sure living life out there. The media personality recently rubbed shoulders with the most celebrated international footballer in Johannesburg, a week after her surprise traditional wedding.

Anele Mdoda hangs out with Bastian Schweinsteiger

Social media has been abuzz as the newly wedded radio star Anele Mdoda hung out with the German former legend footballer, Bastian Schweinsteiger in Johannesburg this past weekend.

Schweinsteiger's recent stop for the Heineken UCL Trophy Tour was in South Africa. The iconic midfielder’s arrival at Cape Town International airport on 24 April set the tone for what would become an unforgettable tour as fans eagerly gathered for their first glimpse of ‘Schweini’ and football’s most coveted club trophy.

Anele Mdoda posted a picture of them together on her social media page.

See the post below:

Bastian Schweinsteiger shared with Briefly News how exciting it has been for him to be part of the Heineken UCL Trophy Tour.

He said:

"It’s been a privilege to bring the Champions League trophy to South Africa. he passion for football here is incredible, and I was overwhelmed by the welcome I have received in both Cape Town and Johannesburg. South African fans really understand what makes the Champions League special – the drama, the skill, and the unforgettable moments."

Fans react to Anele and Bastian's picture

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of Bastian and Anele on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@ThabisoMalatj27 jokingly question Anele Mdoda:

"Hi Anele, do you know what a yellow card is for Mama?"

@Sbu_Sims_Jnr said:

"I thought marriage was a blessing, not an achievement. Congratulations sana."

@Youngsam____ wrote:

"Anele is becoming hotter and hotter."

@emmanuel1766013 responded:

"Bastian Schweinsteiger. Absolute legend right there!"

@phoolo_thabo replied:

"That's my favourite soccer player from Germany right there ❤️shout out Heineken South Africa."

@_I_am_myselff_ commented:

"The guy who married Anele must be loaded to afford such a hardworking and wealthy woman. I don't know her financials but I'm 100% Anele has a lot of money."

Anele Mdoda hosts Bastian Schweinsteiger at the Heineken UCL Trophy Tour. Image: Supplied (Heineken)

