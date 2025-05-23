Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has been called out for allegedly failing to honour his promise to Nandi Nyembe

Nandi Nyembe reportedly claimed that the Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has broken his promise to visit her during her time of need

After speaking of her struggles, Gayton McKenzie video called Nandi and promised to visit her soon

Nandi Nyembe has revealed that she is yet to get a visit or further assistance from Minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: Nandi Nyembe, Gaytonmck

South African actress Nandi Nyembe has revealed that she is yet to get a visit from Minister Gayton McKenzie. This comes after he called her via video and promised to visit her during her time of need.

Nandi Nyembe on Gayton McKenzie's broken promise

According to Sunday World, Nandi Nyembe is left in the dark about everything after she asked for assistance from the public. Nandi Nyembe, in April, spoke out about her struggles both financially and health-wise.

After exhausting her savings to pay for her son's medical bills, she found herself in a tight spot as she, too, needed assistance to pay for her own. She received outpouring love and emotional support from people, and some even chipped in to buy groceries.

Also lending a helping hand was Minister Gayton McKenzie, who called the Yizo Yizo star and said he would visit her. In the same video chat, he asked for her banking details. Upon receiving the details, McKenzie donated R20,000 from his own pockets.

However, the great gesture never followed a visit as promised.

Nandi Nyembe says she is in the dark

Speaking to the news publication, Nandi said Gayton is yet to reach out to her again or visit her.

"Nobody has called or said anything. I am in the dark. I have already lost faith in politicians because the ANC said the same thing to me. Some so many people came here and say the same thing, " Nandi said.

Even though she appreciates everything people have done for her, Nandi stated that all she needs is “a script, not sympathy.”

Nandi Nyembe on the tough industry

The star had a candid interview with Masingita where she spoke about her struggles and how the industry can be brutal. She delved deeper into her financial setbacks.

"This industry, I am now starting to feel it. I don't have money anymore. I spent everything I had helping my son, and now I'm left with nothing. I don't even have medical aid to take care of myself.

“From the money I have worked for, my son got sick. I don't have money. How are you going to get medical aid when you don't have money? I tried to get a company that's a bit cheaper. What are you going to pay it with every month?”

