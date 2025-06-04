Thando Mokoena celebrated her graduation with a stylish photoshoot, donning a white gown and cap, and shared the moment on Instagram with a funny caption

Fans and followers flooded her post with congratulatory messages, praising her fashion sense and expressing excitement for her next chapter

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena were applauded for their strong co-parenting, proudly supporting their daughter at both her prom and graduation

Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando Mokoena is ready to step into the next chapter of her life. Thando recently shared beautiful pictures from her graduation on social media.

Pearl Thusi’s daughter Thando Mokoena shared her graduation pictures. Image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images and @pealthusi

Source: UGC

Thando Mokoena stuns in her graduation pics

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena's daughter Thando Mokoena has been serving style and vibes on her timeline, from her beautiful prom dress designed by the talented celebrity designer Gert Johan Coetzee to her recent graduation pictures.

Thando shared pictures from her graduation photoshoot on her Instagram page. The teenager, following in her mother's footsteps when it comes to fashion, rocked a stylish white dress, graduation gown and cap. She captioned the post:

“Uh oh…Officially unemployed🎓”.

Fans congratulate Thando Mokoena on her graduation

Fans and followers flooded her post with congratulatory messages, praising her fashion sense and expressing excitement for the next chapter. Many also wished Thando well in their future endeavours.

@well.ness274 commented:

"University is calling your name. What are we planning to go study?"

@ilsedomingo wrote:

"The cuteness😍😍Can’t wait to see what’s next on your journey!❤️❤️❤️"

@thanyarangaka said:

"And just like that, the unemployment rate rises 😳"

onkarabetsmots added:

"Yohh Thando everyone wanted to put their granny's name on the birth certificate 😢 congratulations nana."

@anele_nzama9 said:

"Thando girl ?😭😭😭amagama amangaka ongratulations, Thando, Gugu Emily grace."

@jessicamashaba09 wrote:

"😍😍😍okay yaaaay welcome."

Fans have reacted to Thando Mokoena's graduation pictures. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Two times Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena served parenting goals

Thando's parents, Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena, have proven that a healthy co-parenting relationship is possible. The two have always been praised for presenting a united front for their daughter, Thando Mokoena.

The proud parents were praised when they shared pictures from their daughter's prom. Many noted how Thando looked like both her parents.

Pearl and Walter also attended their daughter's graduation a few days ago. The Black Panther actress took to her Instagram page to share the special moments with her fans. She captioned the sweet post:

"Gratitude. Joy, Happiness. congratulations @thando__mokoena. We are very proud of you."

Thando Mokoena seemingly comes out as LGBT

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena's daughter, Thando Mokoena, is growing into a young, beautiful and independent woman. The 17-year-old star left Mzansi with more questions than answers with her latest post.

We have to admit that Thando Mokoena grew up right in front of our eyes. The young star, who is the daughter of South African actress Pearl Thusi and veteran sportscaster Walter Mokoena, went from stealing hearts with her beautiful English accent to raising questions about her sexuality.

Source: Briefly News