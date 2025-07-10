Nicki Minaj vs Jay-Z drama escalated as Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, seemingly threw shade with a cryptic post

Tina Knowles' backlash followed quickly from Nicki’s fans, prompting her to clarify that the post was about her and Beyoncé, not Nicki

Fans were divided, with the BeyHive defending Tina while the Barbz accused her of being messy

Things are getting spicier in Hollywood as Nicki Minaj continues to fire shots at hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, seemingly added fuel to the fire when she shared a shady, cryptic post.

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has responded to backlash from Nicki Minaj's fans. Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage and Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

We all know Beyoncé and Jay-Z never respond to social media rants about themselves, unless they absolutely have to (talk about proper media training). Bey's mom, Miss Tina, however, loves to speak her mind, especially when it concerns her family.

The 71-year-old sparked a social media buzz when she fired shots at rapper Nicki Minaj in a cryptic post. Nicki has been making serious allegations against Jay-Z, claiming he hacked her Instagram account and owes her millions of dollars. Miss Tina fired shots at the rapper with an Instagram post that read:

"Good morning. It feels good to wake up knowing my favs didn’t lose their minds. Y’all have a great day, remember to ignore the ignorance as @mstinaknowles would say."

Tina Knowles speaks out after backlash

The Barbz showed Miss Tina that they don't play about their queen. Many came out guns blazing, accusing her of trolling Nicki Minaj. According to a post shared by @BuzzingPop on X (formerly Twitter) on 10 July 2025, Miss Tina quickly defended herself, claiming her post was not directed at anyone, but at her and her superstar daughter, Beyoncé. She said:

“It has nothing to do with anyone other than me and Beyonce. Please stop being messy and dragging me into something I don’t have nothing to do with! You guys should be ashamed !!! And all the bots are ridiculous!!!”

Fans react to Miss Tina's post

Social media is split as the BeyHive and the Barbz take sides in the ongoing drama. Some defended Miss Tina, saying she did not mention Nicki Minaj's name, while others said her post was an indirect jab.

@szasoomf said:

"Why would she quote a caption from a fan account without having someone from the team check it."

@cocoharris00 wrote:

"What is an 80-year-old doing on the net anyway 🤔"

@psyqopath commented:

"She knew exactly what she was doing. Messy grandma."

@Passion4Pop added:

"Barbz have the time to drag an elderly woman because the majority are unemployed."

@diorbardiiii wrote:

"Mind you, she never said any names, but the pink wigs felt hit."

@SirTopiano added:

"She’s standing her ground and cutting through all the noise with plain truth."

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, has defended herself amid Nicki Minaj's rants. Image: John Nacion/WWD

Source: Getty Images

