The Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star, Beverley Steyn, reveals that she's not responsible for Nonku and Jojo's breakup

Steyn also reveals that she wishes that they find a solution following the reality TV star's fallout

Fans of the reality TV show recently took to social media to respond to Robinson's message to Williams

Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams ended their friendship. Images: NonkuWilliams and JojoRobinson

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite reality TV star Beverley Steyn has set the record straight that she's responsible for the fallout between Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson following reports that she's Williams' new best friend.

Steyn made headlines this week when Williams' former best friend, Jojo Robinson, penned an emotional message.

The Real Housewives of Cape Town reality TV star reveals in an interview with TshisaLIVE that she's “shocked to hear and see what played out on the reunion”.

Steyn also shares that she's appalled that the Durban cast members pointed fingers at her.

She reveals that she's living her happy life in Cape Town and she's not part of the Durban cast.

The businesswoman adds that she feels deeply hurt and unjustly accused of causing a fallout in a friendship during the reality TV show she wasn't part of.

The businesswoman also reveals that Robinson has blocked her and Williams on Instagram.

The reality TV star, Beverley Steyn, shared a screenshot of her interviews on her Instagram account, where she's rubbishing rumours that she's responsible for Nonku and Jojo's breakup.

South Africans respond to Nonku and Jojo's fallout

aldk@m_kobene said:

"Beating a dead horse. Jojo's desperation is so flat and unnecessary."

@GeminiX__ wrote:

"Social media ruined everything that was ever beautiful. Imagine having to communicate with your best friend with an Instagram post."

@ThandowMash replied:

"Jojo is truly a better person than I am. I could never do this to myself. I've learned that if someone avoids you, then avoid them. If they ghost you. Life is too short to sit around crying for people who don't want you in their lives."

@S11E11B11A said:

"This lady was a true friend. Always stood up for Nonku on the screen, and from what I’m reading here. It seems she stood up for Nonku even off-screen. Nonku’s loss."

@SoftParent wrote:

"I accept the apology at the end. They both let Joku down."

@danon_ry replied:

"Grieving a friendship breakup is painful. I experienced this with my childhood bestie. I had to grieve her while she was alive. Nou ke shap ka yena (I am good) and her miserable life."

Has Beverley Steyn replaced Jojo? Images: NonkuWilliams and Beverley_Steyn

Source: UGC

The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson pens a loving message to Londie London

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently penned a loving message to Londie London.

Following the release of Londie London's new song, Izandla, Jojo said she was proud of her and she told her on Instagram.

The two ladies have formed a relationship on Season 5 of the hit reality TV show, and Mzansi is here for it.

