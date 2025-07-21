South African actor Kwenzo Ngcobo recently won big at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards on Saturday, 19 July 2025, in Durban

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the Scandal! star won the Best Actor award

Chief Operations Officer at the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, Jackie Motsepe, shared with Briefly News how proud they are of the creatives who won an award or more

Halala! Congratulations are in order for the talented South African actor Kwenzo Ngcobo as he recently reached yet another career milestone.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela earlier on announced on social media that the Scandal! actor had won big at the 12th annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film & Television Awards.

During the prestigious awards ceremony that took place at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 19 July 2025, Ngcobo was awarded the Best Actor for his role in Scandal!, in 2024, Thembinkosi Mthembu bagged the award.

He was also nominated in the same category as actors Melusi Yeni and Herald Khumalo.

Chief Operations Officer at the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, Jackie Motsepe, shared with Briefly News how proud they are of the creatives who won an award or more.

She said:

It was an evening that celebrated the strength of African storytelling. From new talents to established legends, our creatives are shaping culture and inspiring futures. We are proud to see KZN emerging as a key player on the African and international film scene. The Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards continue to recognise excellence and push the industry ahead."

Netizens congratulate Kwenzo on his big win

Shortly after it was announced that the actor had won an award, many netizens were delighted as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

@Ntombie_M502 said:

"I hope to see him in Shaka Ilembe. He's a great actor, upholile."

@NoniNhlaks congratulated the actor:

"Congratulations to Kwenzo. Well deserved!"

@MaNgcoboomuhle wrote:

"Congratulations Mapholoba."

@outlwile_s responded:

"Well deserved."

@VortexxVixen replied:

"He deserves to be a movie star."

Who is Kwenzo Ngcobo?

Among the talented actors in the telenovela-style series is Kwenzo Ngcobo, a South African actor who has quickly become one of Mzansi’s favourite stars. Besides having a recurring role on the popular show, what else is there to know about Kwenzo Ngcobo?

He was born on February 15, 1990, in Izingolweni, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Kwenzo developed an interest in acting at a young age. Ngcobo maintains a private personal life and shares details about his height, family and twins to keep them out of the public eye. The talented actor has been making waves in the South African entertainment industry since appearing on the popular show Imbewu: The Seed. However, his breakout role in The Wife made him a household name in South African soapies.

Awards withdraw late Mpho Sebeng's name from nominees list

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the late actor Mpho Sebeng was robbed of an award he could've won.

As if death didn't rob us as the nation of a talented young man, the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards sparked great confusion after they removed the late actor's name from the nominee list after they announced them on their Facebook page on Thursday, 13 June 2024.

The awards, dedicated to recognising and honouring KZN talents, nominated the late 30-year-old star for Best Actor for Film alongside Kwenzo Ngcobo, Masoja Msiza and Siyabonga Shibe.

