Fans of The Real Housewives of Durban accused Wendy Mbatha of sabotaging Londie London when they uncovered a photo of her with Minnie Ntuli

Fans of London believe that Wendy, who is Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, tried to score points with Ntuli, who was sued by London a week ago

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Durban took to X on Sunday, 21 July, to comment on Wendy and Ntuli's photo

Londie London recently sued Minnie Ntuli. Images: Official_londie_london and Am_Blujay

Source: UGC

Nomzamo Mbatha's sister, Wendy Mbatha, received criticism over the weekend when she interviewed businesswoman Londie London as her first guest on her podcast.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London also dragged Wendy when they uncovered a photo of her with Gagasi FM's Minnie Ntuli and concluded that the pair are friends.

Social media user @Burnerburnerac5 shared a photo on X of Mbatha and Ntuli on Sunday, 20 July, and captioned the photo:

"Wendy Mbatha was being so mean to Londie London on that podcast of hers, but it checks out cause she's close to Minnie Ntuli, and she's not exactly pretty herself, and it seems Londie triggers something in the facially challenged."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Londie London's fans react to the photo and interview

@missmanhissa said:

"What is an Instagram, hun? Tjo."

@Iam_Reneilwe replied:

"I'm watching and literally on that part, and my jaws are on the floor. W*F?"

@PreciousShange responded:

"When is Wendy going to prison for beating up that pregnant woman at The Pavilion?"

@Buyiikelo1 asked:

"I don’t like that she called her an Instagram hun. uLondie is not an Instagram hun. Futhi nje (anyways), what is an Instagram hun?"

@DebraM63830107 explained what an Instagram hun is and wrote:

"Baddie or slay queen."

@Nolwazii_K said:

"The more I watched that interview, the more I realised how nice Londie actually is. Because, wow ubemudelela," (she was disrespectful towards her).

@nothandontuli_

"I was cringing. She [Wendy] needs some training on interviewing techniques."

@lihle_dlamini17

"Why is she finding it so hard to believe that she make big money from the braids?? Is she aware how good the braids are selling?"

Minnie Ntuli apologises and takes a break from radio

Reality TV star and radio personality Minnie Ntulimade recently made headlines when she issued an apology in a statement on her Facebook account to The Real Housewives of Durban cast members.

Ntuli also revealed in a statement that she's taken a break from her duties on Gagasi FM radio station.

Londie London's fans slam photo of Wendy Mbatha and Minnie Ntuli. Images: @izidabazabantu and @Ndebele_Butter

Source: Twitter

The Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London sues Minnie Ntuli

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that Londie London has filed a defamation and assault lawsuit against Minnie Ntuli following their altercation on The Real Housewives of Durban.

This comes after a recent video showing Minnie pushing Londie's forehead and making a vulgar remark made headlines online.

Fans of the reality TV show began a petition to have Minnie removed from television and radio, who is labelled a bully.

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and psychologist Paula Quinsee, who shared the elements of a sincere apology.

Source: Briefly News