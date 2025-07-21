Former Advocate Malesela Teffo has returned to defend Kelly Khumalo against social media bullies

The disbarred lawyer is seemingly taking back his words about Kelly's involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa case, now asking fellow South Africans to refrain from harassing her

He spoke in a now-viral video that has left many social media users concerned for his safety

Advocate Malesela Teffo defended Kelly Khumalo. Images: KabeloMohlah02, DonaldMakhasane

Advocate Malesela Teffo appears to have retracted his statements about Kelly Khumalo.

What did Advocate Teffo say about Kelly Khumalo?

Weeks into Advocate Teffo's podcast tour, which has seen him drop bombshell upon bombshell about the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa case, more so about Kelly Khumalo's alleged involvement, it seems he is retracting his statements.

Teffo has been pointing a finger at Kelly, claiming that she was not only involved in the case, but was also the mastermind. But all that has changed.

In a video shared by Ntsiki Mazwai, the disbarred lawyer urged fellow South Africans to refrain from harassing the singer as the case needs her testimony:

"I want to make a plea to my countrymen and women in relation to the treatment of Ms Nonhlanhla Kelly Khumalo. I have seen that she has made an attempt to respond to what I said on Podcast and Chill; however, it was not necessarily because I was not fighting.

"Kelly is a very important witness in Senzo Meyiwa's case. We need her to testify. I'm pleading with you to refrain from attacking her and saying nasty things about her."

Advocate Malesela Teffo asked South Africans to refrain from harassing Kelly Khumalo over Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Images: SimthembileMab3, AnitaNxuseka

Teffo emphasised that Kelly had never refused to testify, and that Advocate George Baloyi is the one who won't call her to the stand.

Moreover, the former lawyer further stated that both Kelly and Longwe Twala are important witnesses who are crucial in helping save the five suspects, who he claims are innocent. He concluded by saying he would be taking on the case.

"I assure you that I'm going back to this case. I will call Kelly Khumalo, and within two months, the case will be closed with the truth on this matter. It's my humble plea that we respect Kelly."

Read what South Africans had to say about Adv Teffo's statement

Mzansi commented on the former advocate's seemingly uncomfortable stance and speculated that something may be wrong:

lweiiiii was concerned:

"He doesn’t look okay."

AiAiAiiiX speculated:

"He’s under duress. Whatever he said on that podcast is probably all true. Because, why does he look like prior to this recording, someone hit him, and now it would seem a gun is being pointed at him as he records? He touched a nerve. The truth about Senzo will come to light."

mam_bo01 said:

"He was poisoned."

Mr_JonesMJ was curious:

"Who is threatening him now?"

Netizens are concerned about former advocate Malesela Teffo's safety. Image: Phezukwabo_.

mokgaetjip asked:

"Why is he sitting like he is in pain?"

Daugust212960 claimed:

"I thought he was being abducted. The background wall looked disturbingly like one where abductees had been kept."

mnatiRSA added:

"He's being held at gunpoint; he ain't comfortable."

NalediKebakile posted:

"This video appears doctored. Looking at the sitting position, it's as if his head is being photoshopped onto someone else's body. So it's possible that the person talking is not actually Teffo. Very sceptical."

Zandie Khumalo responds to Advocate Teffo's allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Zandie Khumalo's comments about the allegations raised by Advocate Teffo.

The singer slammed Teffo's claims and said he was merely seeking attention, claiming he was "broke and desperate."

