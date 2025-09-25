South African reality TV star Faith Nketsi stunned the internet by posting hot thirst trap bikini photos

These photos came a day after she debunked reports that she's in a relationship with Kudzai Mushonga

Mzansi was stunned by Faith Nketsi's beauty in the viral photos, and they gushed over her stunning figure

Faith Nketsi turned the heat up after she posted stunning photos while in Capri. Image: Faith.nketsi

The stunning Faith Nketsi had the internet in a frenzy once again, following her latest Instagram post. The star always knows which buttons to push, and posting hot thirst trap bikini photos is definitely pushing the right ones.

Nketsi shared these photos a day after she denied rumours of being in a relationship with Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga.

The former rapper revealed that she is on vacation in Capri, Italy, and she showed off her banging body. While wearing a brown two-piece set, Nketsi lay gorgeously on a yacht, and she captioned the pics, "Always Bikini ready."

This week, the star trended after peeps linked her to the Zimbabwean businessman. Taking to her Instagram stories, Faith Nketsi said, "Please, neh. Since no one wants to come forward and say something, it creates a false narrative. I'm not with Kudzi. Can a girl just travel in peace? Never will, never been, and never would be. Love and light to them."

She then posted a full photo with Kudzai, revealing that they had asked to take a photo with her.

"1. Full picture. 2. They asked to take a picture with me. 3. Can we move on or ke ska lefa more content?" she slammed.

Putting the drama behind her, Nketsi was enjoying the sun and minding the business that pays her.

Nketsi chose to stay at the Blueside Capri, who also commented on her post saying, "Thanks for choosing us during your stay in Capri, Italy! It’s been a pleasure to have you on board. Enjoy!"

Faith Nketsi is living her best life in Capri. Image: Faith.nketsi

Mzansi reacts to Faith Nketsi's stunning beauty

Peeps were stunned by Faith Nketsi's beauty, and they gushed over her:

Yolanda Mukondi__International gushed:

"One thing about you sana."

Simphiwe6246 was shook:

"Ikhekhe bakwethu ikhekhe. But she ate."

Sonnie Myalie said:

"It should cost a billion to look this good."

__kelso_ joked:

"Slide 2 is a bit inappropriate @faith.nketsi please delete it cos I know they gonna screenshot, zoom and disrespect you as a woman."

Nkushups reacted:

"They said you stole Khanyi Mbau's man."

Cyan Boujee gushed:

"Mummy, mamacita!"

IamCaroline_m said:

"3rd frame is so Capri , love it."

Tjaro_19 gushed:

"This beautiful soul is something else. Men are really playing. This is a wife."

Mister_marz said:

"South Africa's hottest property!"

