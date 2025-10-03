Two well-known DJs are back in the spotlight after the Public Protector Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka made some serious discoveries

The Public Protector found out that the South African Police Service (SAPS) mishandled the case

Following the Public Protector's investigation, the Gauteng Police Commissioner has been ordered to comply with two recommendations within 14 days

Two popular DJs are under scrutiny for sexual assault after the Public Protector Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka found that the police mishandled their case.

TshisaLive reports that the public protector found out that the South African Police Service (SAPS) failed to properly investigate a sexual assault complaint lodged in 2021 against the two popular DJs. On 19 November 2021, the directors of Women-Inspired Solutions for Empowerment (Wise) approached the Public Protector on behalf of the alleged sexual assault victim.

Popular DJs under renewed scrutiny for sexual assault

Following the findings, the Public Protector directed the Gauteng police commissioner to promptly and effectively investigate and finalise the complainant’s complaint within 14 working days.

The Gauteng police commissioner was also directed to write an apology to the complainant. The top cop was directed to apologise to the complainant for the failure of the SAPS officers to investigate and communicate the outcome of the investigation of the complaint.

The Public Protector concluded that SAPS officers failed to properly investigate a case of sexual assault against the two DJs, which was filed on 13 January 2021 at Sunnyside police station.

What are the Public Protector's findings?

The sexual assault incident allegedly occurred in 2011. After the alleged victim opened the case, her statement was leaked to the Sunday World newspaper and published in an article on 24 January 2021.

The Public Protector concluded that the allegation that police failed to investigate the leaking of the complainant’s statement about the sexual assault case to the Sunday World is unsubstantiated.

The Public Protector concluded that although the investigation was limited to the Tshwane district detective co-ordinator and all other SAPS officials who handled the case docket, it is evident that, before the publication in the Sunday World, many other role players had access to the docket.

The Public Protector found that the Tshwane district detective coordinator improperly finalised and closed the complaint on 18 February 2021, without investigating and providing the complainant with the outcome of her complaint.

The complainant had alleged that after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to prosecute the case, the investigating police officer sent her a WhatsApp message on 15 February 2021. The message was allegedly sent after the two DJs had already been released.

