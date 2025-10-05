South African actor Rapulana Seiphemo married his baby mama in September and wowed many people online

A video from the couple’s traditional wedding went viral on TikTok, and people were stunned by how young the bride looked

Social media users shared their thoughts about the union, with some raising that Connie Ferguson would’ve been the perfect Mrs Seiphemo

Rapulana Seiphemo wowed Mzansi when he married Zandile Tshukulu. Many South Africans thought the wedding videos were from a scene of the actor’s upcoming film.

Tshukulu is rumoured to be the granddaughter of well-known producer and Generations creator Fundi Vundla. She is also known to work in an administrative role on the set of Generations: The Legacy.

Seiphemo was previously married to Olga Ribeiro and has three children with her. South Africans were underwhelmed by his new marriage and thought his new bride was way too young for him.

The people of Mzansi raised that they wanted Connie Ferguson to be the next Mrs Seiphemo. The two have a beautiful professional relationship, and Seiphemo often refers to her as his sister.

Rapulana Seiphemo’s relationship with Connie Ferguson

Seiphemo and Ferguson first acted together on one of South Africa’s oldest soapies, Generations/ Generations: The Legacy, as Tau Mogale and Karabo Moroka. They played a married couple and convinced viewers with their undeniable onscreen chemistry.

They have reprised their roles several times, even returning for guest appearances. They reunited on the set of the Fergusons, The Queen as enemies that turned into lovers.

Although the pair make a beautiful couple on television, they are close friends who respect each other, but there is no romantic involvement.

SA reacts to Rapulana Seiphemo’s traditional wedding

Social media users were amazed by the actor’s marriage and said:

@Bolt with Bassy commented:

“I thought he was the father of the bride.”

@Belinda said:

“Deep down, I wanted him to end up with Connie Ferguson.”

@Meme commented:

“This is the kind of marriage where the wife has a responsibility to ask the husband, ‘Papa, did you remember to take your diabetes medication?’”

@sick_Mo shared:

“You can tell that he's done this too many times to take it seriously.”

@King D pointed out:

“If Kenneth Nkosi is there, it’s a movie.”

@Geofrey Dube sighed:

“I thought he was going to marry Zoe Mthiyane.”

@Sonwabile🇿🇦 shared:

“This wedding didn't look serious. Kenny being there made it worse.”

@Patricia vachihera wrote:

“He weds every year; next year he’ll divorce.”

@Maphindy commented:

“I thought he was the father of the bride. Congratulations!”

@Selz wondered:

“What’s the age difference here?”

@northonly5 wondered:

“He is always getting married, but why?”

