Ciza teased a new single on his Instagram account in a video shared on Friday, 3 October 2025

In the video, Ciza and his father, TK Nciza, were seen dancing to the song, which carries a 2-step beat similar to his highly successful hit Isaka (6 AM)

Fans flooded the comment section with praise for TK Nciza, while some advised Ciza on who to feature on the upcoming track

A video of South African hitmaker Ciza previewing his new song sparked mixed reactions, with many praising his father and ANC politician TK Nciza.

After breaking records with his song ISAKA (6 AM), which received a seal of approval from veteran producer Prince Kaybee, Ciza isn’t resting on his laurels. Weeks after releasing the highly anticipated remix Isaka II (6 am) featuring internationally acclaimed Nigerian musicians Tems and Omah Lay, Ciza is previewing his next single.

Ciza teases new song Abantu in a clip with his dad

On Friday, 3 October 2025, Ciza took to his verified Instagram account and shared a preview of his new song titled ABANTU. In the caption, the multitalented musician shared that the track would be released at any time. He asked his Instagram followers to suggest who he should feature on the new song. The post was captioned:

“You asked for it, ABANTU dropping soon! 🥹🔥❤️ Comment who you wanna hear on the song with me! 🤍”

In the video, Ciza and his father, TK Nciza, can be seen dancing to the 2-step beat popularised by Thukuthela and Jazzworx, who have dominated music charts with their collaborations with Mawhoo.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Ciza's upcoming song Abantu

In the comment section, fans shared excitement and admiration. While many applauded TK Nciza for supporting his son, others praised Ciza’s growth as an artist and said the snippet sounded like a certified hit. In the comments, Ciza’s mother, Nhlanhla Mafu, also showed love to her son. Some suggested who he should feature on the song.

Here are some of the comments:

nhlanhla_mafu said:

“This album is gonna be so crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

tebogocthobejane gushed:

“This is amazing. Support our kids' dreams, they excel.”

tknciza_sa predicted:

“This is going to be so big, it’s not funny. God is good all the time. No one can stop God's will. I can’t wait for the world to hear the album. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 it’s coming, it’s a blessing to Africa and the world. 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀💫💫💫💫”

samke_maka_luthando praised:

“Having your dad as your number one supporter 😭😭😭oh you’re so blessed bakith 🔥🔥🔥😍n Siyabonga kakhulu ku babu @tknciza_sa umsebenzi owenzayo muhle 🙌🙌🙌n sengathi no baba abaningi bangafunda lukhulu la kuwena😍🙌🙌🙌🙌”

zola_ngidi shared:

“Your pops is in his 20s through your work🔥 and it's beautiful to watch😍”

matsoso_spv advised:

“Do it solo, bro. Prove to the masses that you can make a hit without collaborating with a big artist.”

ms.fazzi said:

“When your Dad is your number one supporter❤️”

phumezalufele2 suggested:

“Absent fathers are typing and deleting 😭😭”

