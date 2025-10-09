Dolly Parton released a video reassuring fans after speculation about her health intensified when her younger sister asked for prayers

After Dolly Parton explained her situation, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the video on his official X account

Many South Africans joined Sizwe Dhlomo and shared fond memories of Dolly Parton's music

Sizwe Dhlomo showed love to Dolly Parton after she addressed health fears. Image: Jason Kempin, Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Renowned South African broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo showed some love to multi-talented American country music icon Dolly Parton amid reports that she is unwell.

In a video shared on social media, the Guinness World record holder downplayed the recent health challenges that prompted her to postpone her Las Vegas residency. Chatter about Dolly Parton’s health went into overdrive after her younger sister, Freida Parton, asked people to pray for the country music superstar.

The situation was worsened after the country singer, who lost her brother Randy to cancer in 2021, rescheduled six concerts, which were originally slated for December at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, to next September.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts after Dolly Parton allays health fears

On Wednesday, 8 October 2025, Dolly Parton took to social media and shared a two-minute video of herself in a studio with a green screen behind her. The singer explained that she was on set recording some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry.

The musician, who funded the COVID-19 vaccine, explained that she postponed her residency in Las Vegas to take care of some health issues she had delayed addressing while taking care of her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, who died earlier in 2025.

While Dolly Parton did not disclose the nature of her health challenges, which she described as nothing major, she revealed that she is receiving treatment at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville,

“Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, you know, where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there, but I wanted you to know that I'm not dying,” she added.

You can watch the video below:

After Dolly Parton allayed fears that she was dying, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat and showed love to the country music icon. The post was captioned:

“We love you too! ❤️”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo shows love to Dolly Parton

In the comments beneath Sizwe Dhlomo’s post, South Africans showed love to Dolly Parton and paid tribute to the Queen of Country.

Here are some of the comments:

@jacksonmaseko shared:

“’Just when I needed you most’, that's my favourite song of hers.”

@Manny_867 gushed:

“I like how she talks. It's interesting.”

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted after Dolly Parton addressed her health rumours. Image: Frazer Harrison/WireImage, Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Dolly Parton explains why she refused medal from Trump

In 2021, Briefly News reported that Dolly Parton refused to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump.

Dolly opened up and explained why she decided to refuse the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Trump offered her twice. She explained that even if Joe Biden had offered her the medal, she would still not accept it.

Source: Briefly News