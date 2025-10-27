Miss SA fans were thrilled when Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe attended the beauty pageant over the weekend

Motsepe and his wife had Mzansi talking recently when an organisation they founded announced a partnership with the Miss South Africa Organisation

South Africans and fans of the businessman commented on several TikTok videos of Motsepe interacting with South Africans at the beauty competition

Patrice Motsepe spotted at Miss SA compliments Sundowns supporter. Image: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

CAF President Patrice Motsepe was seen at the Miss South Africa event over the weekend, which is reportedly co-owned by his wife, Dr Precious Motsepe-Moloi.

The Motsepes made headlines in July 2025, when it was reported that they had forged a partnership with the beauty pageant.

Eastern Cape-born beauty queen Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned the Miss SA 2025 winner on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Social media user @FameSA shared a clip on his TikTok account of Motsepe at the Miss SA event on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

South Africans react to Motsepe at the event

SbuBlessingPenuel said:

"KissKiss kaPatrice uyambona nje ukuthi he didn't waste time estradini, (His kisskiss walk tells you he never wasted time on the streets). He was busy with books and money!"

Lisa replied:

"He had to come uyayiOwner mos ngok," (He had to come because he's the new owner).

Mohaukhumalo87 wrote:

"First time seeing him wearing a different color of suit other than his favorite blue colour. 😁."

Motsepe also complimented a Mamelodi Sundowns supporter, Mamello Makha, at the event over the weekend. The football fan shared a clip of her interaction with the businessman on her TikTok account.

In the video, Motsepe says to Makha: "Omontle oba phala bo bohle," (She's the most beautiful woman).

South Africans respond to Makha's clip with Motsepe

Panzo said:

"Beautiful compliment, Mr Motsepe. Very humble man, may the Lord always bestow His mighty mercy on you. Sister, your dress is out of this world, and indeed you look beautiful, dear sister...God bless."

Chris Moremi responded:

"Guys, let's talk abt this man, Mr Patrice Motsepe, the billionaire man. You can't see the bodyguard next to him, but bo mang mang bona jrrr (The Mr know-it-all)..🥰🥰🥰Simple artire like the president of the countries."

Charlesphosiwa160 wrote:

'Setswana accent 😁."

Lebogang Modise said:

"It's my first time hearing Dr Motsepe speaking Setswana. He's always on English."

Luckybamboo22 responded:

"Mamelo, you look so beautiful. Bloemfontein 💖💖💖💖."

LaDesh said:

"For the 1st time, I see a very proper hug. 🫂 😩🤣🤣🤣🤣I wish people would normalise hugging our partners this way, especially the opposite gender."



Tumi wrote:

"Motsepe can get any woman in this country he wants, monied and handsome."

Kaygee commented:

"Mamelodi Sundowns's Queen🔥⚽️♥️Mamello wa rona!"

Patrice Motsepe was seen at his wife Precious Motsepe's Miss SA event on Saturday. Image: GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

Patrice Motsepe’s quiet campaign to become ANC president

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that ANC members were reportedly lobbying CAF President and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe to consider running for the party’s top leadership post ahead of the 2027 National Conference.

Motsepe's leadership in football, most notably at Mamelodi Sundowns and the Confederation of African Football, is being viewed as a sign of his executive ability.

The ANC's internal dynamics are heating up with other potential contenders, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Fikile Mbalula, facing scrutiny for early manoeuvring.

