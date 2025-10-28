Mia le Roux bid farewell to her reign as Miss South Africa with a heartfelt message to everyone who supported her

Mia le Roux also penned a warm, emotional message to the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Qhawe Mazaleni

Fans flooded Mia le Roux's comments section with love and well-wishes

Mia le Roux opened up about her new chapter in an emotional message.

Mia le Roux has opened up about her next chapter after concluding her reign as Miss South Africa. Her farewell message comes after Qhawe Mazaleni's crowning as Miss South Africa 2025.

Mia le Roux, like Miss South Africa 2025 host Nomalanga Shozi, was a sight to behold in an exclusive gown designed by Anel Botha. In her lengthy farewell message shared on her verified Instagram account on Monday, 27 October 2025, Mia le Roux gave a special shout-out to Anel Botha for the gown.

Mia le Roux opens up about her next chapter

As Mia le Roux moves on from her reign, she reflects on her journey and looks forward to what's next. Mia le Roux lauded Botha for being able to bring her visions to life with her designs. Part of Mia le Roux’s message read:

“Thank you for helping me close this chapter with my story stitched gracefully into every detail. Thank you for all the love, hours of hard work and care you poured into me. You don’t just design and make dresses, you tell the story of the woman behind the dress, like only you can. I love you! 🤟”

Mia le Roux also penned a heartwarming message to incoming Miss South Africa Qhawe Mazaleni. She praised Mazaleni for her character and philanthropic work. Mia le Roux said she will be cheering on Qhawe Mazaleni. Part of Mia le Roux’s message read:

“@qhawemazaleni, it was my greatest honour of the night to pass the crown on to you. As I’ve gotten to know you, I saw a powerful leader who is authentic not only in her advocacy but in who she is. I know you will only enrich and broaden the legacy of Miss South Africa. My heart is bursting with pride and excitement for you. You deserve it. Enjoy every single second of your year ❤️ You’ve left a deep mark already, and I am cheering you on as the rest of your beautiful story unfolds.”

Read the full message below:

SA reacts as Mia le Roux pens emotional goodbye message

In the comments, several social media users, including Anel Botha, shared well-wishes for Mia le Roux as she embarks on her next chapter after concluding her reign as Miss South Africa.

Here are some of the comments:

anelbothac said:

“❤️LOVE YOU MY MEEE 🌹”

roxy_your_ceo gushed:

“You did it again, absolutely stunning 🔥🙌❤️”

joanlottering shared:

“Mia, you are the most beautiful in this picture! All the best! 😍😍😍”

fern_smook said:

“Beautiful inside and out, Mia💗 you did SA proud! 💞”

indirect_media replied:

“A privilege working with you and spreading your message 🤗”

Mia le Roux penned a sweet message for the new Miss SA Qhawe Mazaleni.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni speaks after winning Miss SA 2025

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Qhawekazi Mazaleni discussed the challenges she faced during the Miss SA competition.

The content creator beat Shaka iLembe actress Luyanda Zuma, who was announced as a runner-up in the 2025 finalist on Saturday, 24 October 2025. The author shared in an interview with News24 that it still hadn't sunk in yet that she'd won.

