South African child star Simphiwe Mtshali recently opened up about being unemployed and not being able to help his parents

The axed Generations actor and Jam Alley TV personality reveals that he was once unemployed for over 3 years

South Africans recently took to Mtshali's latest interview to applaud him for his honesty and bravery

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'YoTV's Simphiwe Mtshali says he used to be broke and couldn't afford bread. Images: PhilMphela and @mpilo_simon

Source: Twitter

Former YoTV personality Simphiwe Mtshali reveals that he was once unemployed for over 3 years and tried to end his life.

Mtshali, who previously ventured into music, was dismissed from Generations, where he played the role of Zamani.

The former Jam Alley presenter is famously known for presenting the 90s kiddies show YoTV alongside Karabo Ntsweng, Sade Gilliberti, Hulisani Ravele, and many more.

Mtshali was the latest guest on King David's YouTube channel on Friday, 31 October 2025.

The thespian reveals that he was once unemployed for over 3 years and wanted to end his life because they called him "Mr Fix It" at home, and he couldn't even buy bread for his mother.

Mtshali shared that he was fired from Generations, where he portrayed the character of Zamani, and also lost his job as a presenter at Jam Alley.

The former child star adds that his father found him trying to end his life and stopped him.

South Africans react to Mtshali's interview

@nlocnil3602 commented:

"I never actually gave this gent my time before, when he's been interviewed on other podcasts. I'm glad I just pressed play on this one. He is very interesting to listen to. Entertaining and relatable."

@zinhlemkhonza5334 said:

"I recently bumped into Siphiwe at the Dischem at Southgate Mall, and he was on crutches. He was so friendly with the staff and let me know he doesn't see himself as someone on a pedestal. Really calm and inviting energy."

@ThembaNhlapo-m6e responded:

"Ah mara u always had that thing boy, I watched you at Ias a boy myself, I admired what you did and benginga jumpi ukuthi isingamla bekuyi jive (I didn't know that you know how to dance). Well done, ntwanas uspanile (my boy, you worked hard), you're part of this country's rich history, boy."

@lindamaponyane456 said:

"I had so many teary moments: 1. When he was asked to audition using his clan names. 2. When mom said you must keep the money so his dad can pray for it. 3. He bought a house for them."

@blinkym21 commented:

"What a beautiful conversation, I popped in thinking I would finish this later, and I was hooked all the way past midnight! Siphiwe is such a talent, and hearing him speak so lovingly about his family is so endearing. Huge congratulations to King David on the SABC deal."

Ex-'YoTV' star Simphiwe Mtshali opens up about not having money to help his mother. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

YoTV presenters host reunion, fans reminisce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans appreciated the feeling of nostalgia brought on by the YoTV presenters' reunion.

The former presenters reunited virtually for a fun get-together, sharing laughs online.

Netizens shared some of their fondest memories with the hosts, saying they made their childhood memories worth remembering.

Source: Briefly News