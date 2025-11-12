Nkululeko Mahlangu recently went public with his new relationship and is happier than ever

The reality TV star shared pictures of himself and his new missus months after his dramatic break up from his Married at First Sight co-star Makoto Phumodi

Reactions to Nkululeko moving on were mixed, from fans celebrating his new love to others accusing him of using his new partner to "prove a point"

Nkululeko Mahlangu found love months after he and Makoto Phumodi ended their marriage. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

South African reality TV star Nkululeko Makhangu introduced his followers to his new partner months after his dramatic break-up with Makoto Phumodi.

The Married at First Sight star posted pictures with his partner, a lady named Tshegofatso Moeketsi, who recently helped him celebrate his birthday in style.

He officially introduced fans to his partner on 13 October 2025, referring to her as his fiancée, while sharing gorgeous pictures from their night out in matching leather outfits.

Nkululeko described his partner as a Proverbs 31 woman, a biblical description of a noble and virtuous woman who is praised for her strength, wisdom and devotion to God.

"Proverbs 31 Woman. Lord, thank you. After the storm, truly, the harvest is ripe. Thank you for my lovely fiancée. May our union be blessed by your grace."

In the comments, he expressed having lost hope in finding love and praised God for blessing him with his new partner.

"I never thought I’d love again, but look at the God I serve. Ngiyabonga."

On his birthday on 11 November, Nkululeko shared more pictures from their outing, appearing happier than ever after his past relationship ended in tears.

‘Married at First Sight’ star, Nkululeko Mahlangu, went public with his new relationship and engagement months after ending his marriage to Makoto Phumodi. Images: nceku_ye_nkosi, m.a.k.o.to

Source: Instagram

He joined Married at First Sight seeking love, and was paired with Makoto, with whom he was in a tumultuous relationship until the bitter end. Their romance was riddled with cheating allegations and gaslighting, resulting in a bitter ex moment that fans got to witness throughout the season and at the reunion.

While Nkululeko appears to have found the one he's willing to spoil, Makoto has not revealed any men in her life, instead focusing on her acting career.

Fans wasted no time and flooded the comment section with reactions to Nkululeko's new relationship.

See the pictures of Nkululeko and his fiancée below.

Nkululeko Mahlangu's new relationship gets Mzansi talking

Reactions to Nkululeko's relationship were mostly positive, with supporters congratulating him on finding love and admiring his new partner.

memehmatoetoe said:

"I knew God had something amazing in store. All the best, bhuti."

iam_aphe wrote:

"Proud of you, my brother, your fruits already show. I couldn't believe your long suffering and patience. Now you are rewarded handsomely."

dineo__mofokeng was shocked:

"Fiancée? The show just ended, I know it's not aired in real time, but that was quick. Congratulations."

ejaystrendykidsc added:

"What an upgrade! She is gorgeous, and she is clean."

Nkululeko Mahlangu was accused of using his relationship to get back at Makoto Phumodi. Images: nceku_ye_nkosi, m.a.k.o.to

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others in the comment section accused Nkululeko of using his new partner to get back at Makoto, suggesting that he's attempting to "prove a point."

hazelmasilela said:

"@nceku_ye_nkosi, nibahle, congratulations. I see what you did here. Stop with the shade. It was an experience, and it has passed. Allow us to know you and your partner outside your previous experience."

gabies82 wrote:

"This is absolutely beautiful, Nceku, but you don't have to call Makoto 'storm.' I mean, it's not like you were together for years; you were just unfortunate to be paired with someone who had problems, so fix that. Otherwise, you and your new partner are lovely. God bless you."

27jsbv criticised Nkululeko Mahlangu:

"You don’t need to use this girl to prove a point to us or your ex-wife, please. Work on yourself, heal and do better."

sihle_tsuki added:

"You're using the poor woman to prove a point to us and the ex-wife. Stop it. It was an experience, it happened, it has passed, move on. To us, it looks like you don't love her, and that questions the foundation of your relationship."

Palesa Mphaki addresses Lemon Cream saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Palesa Mphaki's interview, where she went through one of her public altercations with her former husband, Tshepo Miya.

Mphaki opened up about what led to the Lemon Cream incident and unpacked the alleged argument that happened after she had her ex's last biscuit.

Source: Briefly News