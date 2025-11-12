Nota Baloyi shared that he was worried about his safety after the United States cancelled his visa over his post about Charlie Kirk

In an interview with Al Jazeera , Nota Baloyi discussed the reputational damage he had suffered as a result of the United States' actions

Several social media users sympathised with Nota Baloyi and criticised Donald Trump's administration

South African music executive turned podcast host Nota Baloyi revealed that he feared for his life when the United States of America revoked his visa over his comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.

On Tuesday, 13 October 2025, which would have been Kirk’s birthday, Donald Trump’s administration revoked visas of at least six people for social media remarks made about the murder of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, and Nota Baloyi was among them.

Nota Baloyi worried about his safety after US visa revocation

On Tuesday, 12 November 2025, Al Jazeera shared a video of an interview with Nota Baloyi on Instagram in the aftermath of his visa revocation.

In the video, Nota, born Nhlamulo Baloyi, explained why the US had revoked his visa. He denied that his tweet was a celebration of Kirk’s death.

“The reason why my visa was revoked was because of a cited Charlie Kirk post. One of my tweets, which was neither insulting nor demeaning about his death or the circumstances surrounding it, was cited as an offending tweet,” Baloyi said.

He shared that after his visa was revoked, he swiftly deleted the tweet that landed him in hot water out of fear for his personal safety.

“I felt surprised, perturbed that that was the reason why, but also, I was very concerned for my safety, and thus, I quickly moved to delete the quoted tweet. It was out of fear for the attacks that I pre-empted, or you know, saw coming. And in my apology, I did say that if there are those who feel my tweet was insensitive or ill-timed, I do unconditionally apologise. Other than that, it was neither offensive, insulting, nor mocking his death,” Nota added.

Nota Baloyi also discussed the reputational damage he suffered after the US labelled him as someone who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s passing.

“I have been cited as someone who has made a mockery of a death, which is something that I would not do. And the reputational damage that they've done will hamper, you know, my future career prospects as I do depend on having a good reputation in the entertainment business,” Nota Baloyi explained.

Social media reacts after Nota Baloyi opens about US visa revocation

In the comments, several Instagram users sympathised with Nota Baloyi and criticised the Trump administration for being hypocritical.

Here are some of the comments:

allen.rajeev_5_ asked:

“This is a genuine question. What is the point of free speech?”

spiritualgangster79 supported:

“Your reputation may take a hit at first, but honestly, the more people see through the current administration's lies, you’ll be back on top soon, I’m sure. I’m sorry this happened to you 🥹”

itumeleng_m88 suggested:

“Should have never apologised or revoked his views.”

daddyyasmeen urged:

“Is it a must to go to America? Man should stand on his words.”

amandaalington replied:

“Don't worry about your reputation. Just see America for what it is.”

