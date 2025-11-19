Former Isidingo actress Manaka Ranaka has embarked on a new journey to honour her daughter Katlego's memory

The legendary actress lost her firstborn daughter, Katlego Ranaka, who died on Thursday, 23 January 2025

Manaka shared a video of her new skill with her fans on her social media account this week

Actress Manaka Ranaka honours her daughter Katlego. Image: ManakaRanaka

Popular Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka surprised South Africans this week when she shared her new skill to remember her late daughter.

Manaka, who recently opened up about grieving her late daughter in several interviews, also had a tombstone unveiling for Katlego.

The former Isidingo actress also recently left her fans in tears when she graduated on behalf of her firstborn daughter.

The Stokvel star shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, that she's begun a new skill.

The star captioned the post: "New skill loading. Come with me to meet Njabulo Shabangu @Legacy Carpentry🇿🇦 as I embark on a new journey. A journey very close to my heart. On this journey, Njabulo and I will be creating a gift with our hands."

Ranaka adds that she's creating a gift for her family for their loss, because losing KG was very hard and painful for all of them, and it still is.

"But I want to create something that will ease the pain and make it easy to share memories of her. What I do is out of love, healing, and remembrance," said the actress.

The former Isidingo star also shares that the gift she's creating for her family comes from her heart through her late daughter's heart.

"In memory of Katlego Ranaka. This is how I want to keep her memory alive at home," added Ranaka.

Social media responds to Manaka's post

ZilungileT reacted:

"You mentioned this on David Mashabela's podcast, glad you followed through with it 👏."

Amana Seguyana wrote:

'Siyakufanele le skill qhubeka ungemi🔥," (This skill suits you...continue).

Former Generations: The Legacy actor Andile Nebulane commented:

"@manakaranaka Dawgie, zinto zam ke ezo, (this is my kind of stuff). Nami ngiyafuna," (I also want to do it).

Lesa Makhanemele replied:

"I wish I could take away all the pain." 💔😭.

Dozthebe responded:

"To lose a child. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I am proud of you, mother, for being able to be there❤️."

The Gemini Essence commented:

"No words will ever be enough, no condolences will soften the blow 💔😢."

Mrs Ngamla wrote:

"Love, peace, and comfort to you, Manaka. May you and the Ranaka family be elevated and comforted."

Zandile Mtsweni responded:

"This just broke me, but I am humbled by your strength and pride. Okuhle kodwa mama."

Manaka Ranaka reveals how she'll keep her daughter Katlego's memory. Images: Manaka Ranaka and Katlego Ranaka

Katlego Ranaka’s aunt reveals her cause of death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Ranaka family spokesperson, Nompumelelo Ranaka, previously shared their daughter, Katlego's cause of death.

The reality TV star and radio personality passed away on Thursday, 23 January 2025, at 24.

South Africans are paying tribute to Manaka Ranaka's daughter, who was buried on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

