Music producer and DJ Chymamusique recently met up with former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo, who portrayed the character of Tbose Maputla.

The talented artist, who lost his friend, DJ Poizen, in a car accident, also revealed why he's struggling to ride his motorbikes and finds it hard to drive.

The Limpopo-born musician revealed on his social media that he was with actor-turned-businessman Cornet Mamabolo.

The award-winning DJ shared on his Instagram Story on Sunday, 23 November 2025, that the former Skeem Saam star visited him.

"My boys paid me a visit. Sunday is for friendship," he wrote.

The Limpopo-born artist also revealed on his X account that he had a seizure and brain surgery, which might lead to epilepsy.

Social media users wish him a speedy recovery

@makhepula reacted:

"May the good god heal you physically, emotionally, and spiritually, my brother. Keep well."

@ThifhsM said:

"There's still hope. I personally know someone who had brain surgery, started having seizures shortly afterwards then declared epileptic. Now on chronic epilepsy meds. No more seizure episodes, and they drive themselves. So again, I say there's hope for you as well."

@Makola_Makoleng commented:

"With medication, driving during the day might be ideal, as at night flashing lights might precipitate or even trigger the seizure. Get well soon, brother."

@nela_001 responded:

"I’m epileptic. I’ve been epileptic for 6 years now. I never had brain surgery, but I know you will adjust. God always makes a way kuzolunga bhuti," (it will be okay, brother).

@SaniMhlongo wrote:

"It's going to be a loooooong journey, but your perseverance will get you through it, plus a really good neurologist."

@BuLiTheNinjA said:

" I am praying for a full recovery for you, bro. Hopefully you'll be able to enjoy things you love doing again soon. Modimo a be lwena," (May God keep you safe).

@Tham_iie responded:

"Oh, this makes sense, why you might not be driving, safety first. I am always surprised when I hear that someone with epilepsy is driving."

@NubianIvory11 replied:

"We pray with you and wish you only good health and full recovery."

@tebogo_dludlu wrote:

"After having 4 or 5 seizures, I was also diagnosed with epilepsy and given meds. Stopped drinking them 2 months ago cause I don't believe I've got it."

