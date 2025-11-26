Award-winning telenovela Scandal! introduced two new characters despite earlier cancellation news

Skeem Saam actor Tiisetso Thoka and Didie Makobane have been announced as the latest additions to Scandal!

Social media reactions were mostly positive, with a teaser of their on-screen debut sparking laughter and speculation

Tiisetso Thoka and Didie Makobane made their on-screen debut on 'Scandal!' Image: tiisetso_thoka, didie_makobane

Long-running e.tv soapie Scandal! has introduced two new cast members who will add spice to the storyline about Tlhogi and Mdala's latest business venture, Level Up Apartments.

This comes months after e.tv caught South Africans by surprise when it announced on social media that Scandal! would be canned after more than 20 years on the small screen.

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU took to X (Twitter) and announced that Skeem Saam star Tiisetso Thoka and Cobrizi actress Moliehi ‘Didie’ Makobane have joined Scandal! The post was captioned:

“#SkeemSaam's Tiisetso Thoka makes a major move to #etvScandal. Also joining the award-winning show is Didie Makobane. Scandal airs weekdays, Mon-Fri at 19:30 PM, exclusive to Etv.”

The two joined Jo-Anne Reyneke and Sonia Mbele. Mbele also made her on-screen debut as Mamsie, Botsotso's (Wright Ngubeni) long-lost mum.

Social media reacts as Tiisetso Thoka and Didie Makobane join Scandal!

Social media users filled the comments with support, while others questioned the casting choices and why Scandal! was still introducing new cast members when it was cancelled.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mrbound29th asked:

“Isn't there new talent out there instead of recycling cast from other shows?”

@TT_cleaners questioned:

“Is ‘Scandal!’ not ending?”

@Sadida_RU remarked:

“They look like a powerful combo❤️”

@MbusoNkabz gushed:

“Congratulations @Tiisetso_Thoka👏🏾👏🏾👌🏾👌🏾 #TLALA”

What role is Tiisetso Thoka playing in Scandal!?

Tiisetso Thoka and Didie Makobane’s characters on Scandal! made their on-screen debut during the episode that aired on Monday, 24 November 2025. The mystery couple checked into Tlhogi (portrayed by Makoma Mohale) and Mdala’s (James Sithole) Level Up Apartments. Tiisetso Thoka, known for his role as DJ Thomas on Skeem Saam, joins Scandal! as Bruno, while Didie Makobane will portray Minky.

While their relationship is unclear, Bruno is holding Minky hostage at Level Up Apartments and during an episode that aired on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Bruno and Minky’s behaviour and request for strict privacy roused suspicion in Tlhogi, while Mdala believes they are two married people having an extramarital affair.

e.tv shared a teaser of the episode, sparking speculation about the nature of the couple’s relationship.

The video sparked laughter and speculation, with some netizens sharing how they hope the storyline would turn out.

Here are some of the comments:

@dearDiaryyaka suggested:

“Jwale okare le tla sharp, just don't ruin the storyline, and don't involve Mdala in anything that they do. Come up with something. And Mdala's character must end mahn.”

@TebogoN61063 said:

“DJ Thomas uyahlupha (is a problem) shame with other men's wives🤣🤣 haybo ngumntu onjani lo?”

'Scandal!' viewers reacted to a teaser of Tiisetso Thoka and Didie Makobane's debut. Image: didie_makobane, tiisetso_thoka

Scandal! head writer reassures fans after e.tv cancels show

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Scandal! head writer and creative producer Grace Mahlaba reassured fans after e.tv confirmed that the soapie-turned-telenovela had been cancelled after 20 years on television.

Mahlaba reassured viewers of the show on Thursday, 23 October 2025, after e.tv hosted an event in Hyde Park to celebrate Scandal! reaching its 5,000th episode milestone.

