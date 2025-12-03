On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Shebeshxt's partner of 13 years, Kholofelo Moloto, shared a playful clip on her TikTok, sparking speculation that she had welcomed her bundle of joy

During his bail application, Shebeshxt confirmed social media rumours that Kholofelo was pregnant and when she was expecting to give birth

Some social media users speculated about the gender of the baby based on the clip and suggested potential names

Shebeshxt's partner, Kholofelo Moloto, shared a TikTok video that had fans convinced she had welcomed a new addition to her family. Image: kholofelo310

Source: Instagram

Fans of the controversial Limpopo musician Shebeshxt are convinced that his baby mama and long-term partner, Kholofelo Moloto, has given birth following her latest TikTok video. Some also speculated the baby’s gender based on the video.

This comes as Shebeshxt remains behind bars after the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court postponed his bail application yet again, this time to 8 December 2025.

During his bail hearing on Thursday, 27 November 2025, Shebeshxt confirmed social media rumours that his partner of 13 years was pregnant and due to give birth in the first week of December.

Shebeshxt's baby mama sparks speculation she has given birth

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Kholofelo Moloto shared a video on her official TikTok account, sparking speculation that she had given birth to a baby boy. The businesswoman previously received support on social media when she revealed that she was struggling following the death of her daughter, Onthatile, in a car accident.

Kholofelo shared black-and-white footage of herself rubbing her pregnant belly, and her baby kicking in response. This marked the first time Kholofelo Moloto shared pregnancy content on her TikTok account after her followers concluded she was pregnant based on her glow in a video.

She captioned the video shared on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, with a fish emoji. In the ten-second video, Kholofelo used the popular “Don’t touch the boat Nemo” sound from the movie Finding Nemo, where Marlin frantically yells at his son Nemo to stay away from the boat's hull.

No official confirmation that Kholofelo Moloto and Shebeshxt had welcomed a bundle of joy had been made at the time of writing.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Kholofelo Moloto's TikTok post

In the comments, Kholofelo Moloto’s followers congratulated her on giving birth, noting the growing trend among celebrities and ordinary South Africans to post pregnancy content after welcoming their bundles of joy. Some speculated that she had given birth to a boy and suggested baby names.

Here are some of the comments:

New Hope shared:

“Someone gave birth, we old post pregnancy after birth 🤣”

huni said:

“May God bless you and your unborn and may he shield you from all evils 🙏🙏”

Jenny Jones declared:

“It's a big baby boy, 'Kgothatso' Comfort Shita 🥰🥰”

paballo gushed:

“Aww Shebe Junior 👑”

_km18_ suggested:

“You must name him or her Katlego.”

Fans speculated that Shebeshxt's baby mama had welcomed a new addition to her family. Image: kholofelo310

Source: Instagram

Kholofelo Moloto breaks silence following Shebeshxt's arrest

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Kholofelo Moloto, who normally stays out of the limelight and allows Shebeshxt to shine, finally broke her silence after the rapper's highly publicised arrest.

She shared a social media post a day after the Limpopo rapper was arrested by the police, igniting a firestorm of reactions from his supporters. Fans flooded the comment section, expressing support for Shebe, while others questioned the rapper's arrest.

Source: Briefly News