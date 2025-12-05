DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi marked 21 years together (12 of them married) with a touching Instagram tribute

The heartfelt post detailed their journey from “sparks to a steady, generous flame” and earned hundreds of warm wishes

Fans praised the couple’s authentic love story and prayed for many more years of happiness

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DJ Tira and Gugu celebrated 12 Years of marriage. Image: Gugu Khathi

Source: Instagram

Durban Gqom star DJ Tira and his wife Gugu Khathi celebrated a beautiful milestone 21 years together and 12 years of marriage.

Gugu took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary. Her caption poured out pure emotion:

"Twenty one years of us @djtira – twelve of them married. We’ve grown from sparks to a steady, generous flame that warms the everyday. Thank you for the laughter that finds us in grocery aisles, the hand that reaches for mine in hard moments, and the way we keep choosing each other, again and again. Here’s to the quiet miracles of ordinary days, the adventures we still haven’t taken, and a love that keeps learning, deepening, and daring. I’d do it all over—every detour, every dance, every dawn—with you, Sotobe wami ❤️."

See the post below:

Fans flood comments with blessings

The comment section turned into a beautiful love fest. @zodumo_fitertainer, expressed her love, writing:

"Ah, nginithanda kaningi @gugu.khathi inhliziyo yakho mama, @djtira iqiniso lakho bhut’ omdala."

@mrsjsande commented:

"Happy anniversary to two amazing people. May your bond stay strong and your hearts stay full."

@lizzy_mabena001 posted:

"Happy anniversary to the Khathis. You are such an inspiration of love and friendship. May God continue to bless your marriage and family."

@mrsbaepi added:

"Happy anniversary to the Khathis. May God continue to bless your union, and your love flame burn stronger and brighter."

@mahlase_m said:

"Cheers to forever more, mama nobaba Khathi. May God keep blessing your union."

From sparks to family empire

Mthokozi “DJ Tira”, who showed off his multi-million rand car, and Gugu Khathi have built more than a marriage. The couple has built a legacy.

Together for 21 years and married for 12, they’ve raised three children while Tira grew Afrotainment into one of Mzansi’s biggest independent labels.

Through the highs of global tours and the lows of public scrutiny, their bond has remained rock-solid, often credited to faith, mutual respect, and that grocery-aisle laughter Gugu mentioned.

Milestone inspires Mzansi

In a world of quick love and faster break-ups, the Khathis’ 21-year story feels like a masterclass.

As the comments kept rolling in, one thing was clear: DJ Tira and Gugu are giving Mzansi hope that real, steady, generous love still exists.

DJ Tira rises in music

DJ Tira's rise in music, starting in the late 90s, was built on his DJing skills and forming key partnerships.

Additionally, he launched his powerhouse label Afrotainment in 2007, discovering and boosting artists (Big Nuz, DJ Cndo, Tipcee), and pioneering Durban house/gqom music.

Through these, he brought the scene to national prominence through successful events and hit records, solidifying his status as a music mogul.

DJ Tira built himself into one of SA's music moguls. Image: DJ Tira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira helps the Qwabe twins blow up

With a track record of uplifting musicians, DJ Tira did not surprise many when he contributed to the success of the Qwabe twins a few years ago.

Briefly News reported that the twins' success saw them treat themselves to a new car.

Source: Briefly News