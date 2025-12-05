Fan-favourite actor Thapelo Sebogo misses his friend and co-star Presley Chweneyagae, who passed away in May 2025, at the age of 40 years

The actor played the character of Chweneyagae's on-screen best friend on The River and the spin-off Cobrizi as Kabelo aka Kabzela

South Africans previously paid tribute to Chweneyagae, who played the character of Thuso "Cobra" Mokoena

'Cobrizi' actor Thapelo Sebogodi misses 'The Rover' cos-star Presley Chweneyagae.

Popular actor Thapelo Sebogodi recently shared a photo of his late friend and co-star Presley Chweneyagae on his social media account.

Sebogodi, who previously made headlines when he sobbed at Chweneyagae's funeral, remembers his co-star, who played the role of Presley Chweneyagae on The River.

The multi-award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae, who starred in ,and The River, passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the age of 40

Sebogodi shared a photo of himself, Chweneyagae, and Warren Masemola on the set of The River on Thursday, 4 December 2025, and captioned the picture with a broken heart emoji.

"Vandag ne?" he wrote.

Netflix SA paid tribute to the award-winning actor on its X account in May 2025.

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the talented Presley Chweneyagae. One of our own," wrote the streaming platform.

South Africans remember Chweneyagae

@Barbara94766642 said:

"We are gonna miss you, Cobrizi."

@Mvundlane21 reacted:

"Rest in peace, Mr Chweneyagae. Uyibekile induku ebandla yooh, this one hits home, what a talent."

@Sameer1280081 commented:

"We are all going today,, or tomorrow, no one can stay. Only one-way ticket, no more coming back."

@Mona_Ntandokazi responded:

"Not Cobrizi, oh no. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may the family find solace in knowing he is, not was, dearly loved."

@AmazinLin replied:

"Eternal rest grant unto Presley, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace."

@Dod65 wrote:

"Sad … he will go down as an all-time great …great South African."

@BetwayQueen2 responded:

"Thuso, RIP. You have made your mark, to lose a pillar, father, brother, community leader, and famous actor. It's painful. We have lost a leader, a caring person. You used to say my son has taken that from me, with English yase overseas. We will miss you, brother."

@NoisyTenant031 wrote:

"Rest easy, Cobrizi wa le easy. Indeed, you're too great for us, poverty maniacs, poverty addicts, poverty agents. We cry because we still want more of you. What can we say when the owner wants what belongs to Him? You're with God now, mesmerizing the Angels with your talent."

@DeonLotzActor said:

"My amapiano teacher and friend RIP."

'The River' star Thapelo Sebogodi misses late co-star Presley Chweneyagae.

Actor Warren Masemola calls out Presley Chweneyagae in a video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former The River actor Warren Masemola was mourning his best friend and late The River co-star Presley Chweneyagae.

Masemola played the role of Oupa, while Chweneyagae played the role of Thuso "Cobra" Mokoena on the telenovela.

South Africans and industry friends took to Masemola's video on Saturday, 7 June 2025, to comfort the award-winning actor.

