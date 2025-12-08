Londie London on Why She Wants Her Bum Smaller: “Ozempic Is Trending”
- Londie London confessed in a TikTok interview what she likes about herself as a person and her physical body
- The star got candid about the one thing she dislikes the most about her body and why she would change it, based on fashion trends
- Mzansi professed its love for Londie, some saying she is perfect the way she is, with some agreeing with her sentiments
South African media personality Londie London got candid about her body image likes and dislikes, as well as her self-confidence.
Londie was in a TikTok interview, where she rated herself out of 10, and Mzansi chimed in.
How Londie feels about her bum
The interviewer asked the former Real Housewives of Durban star how she rates herself out of 10, and she mentioned the most self-confident thing ever.
"I rate myself to infinity," she proudly stated. "I mean, it's me. The confidence that I have in myself. And I just feel like, 'I'm me!' I am proud of myself, and I think highly of myself. Nothing changes. If I don't believe in myself, who will?" she asked.
Londie listed the three things that she loves about herself, and they are, "I love that I am very real, a straight shooter and that I am beautiful. I tell it like it is," she added.
Londie was then asked about the one thing she would change about herself, and she candidly stated, "I wish I had a smaller bum."
The singer said the cons of having a bigger bum are that she cannot wear non-stretch jeans, "Today's fashion is for skinny people, that is why Ozempic is in style now," he said.
She added that she aspires to look like Uncle Waffles because she struggles to wear jeans properly.
Watch the video posted by @_Lembz, which is captioned, "Londie London rates herself out of ten and explains why she doesn't like her bum. What are your thoughts on this?"
SA responds to Londie's revelation
Peeps weighed in on Londie's latest revelation. This is what many people had to say:
@lerumo479 gushed:
"She's perfect, I like her. She's a hustler and go-getter. She was literally nothing back then before fighting to be where she at. We ain't perfect."
@_Hunaay said:
"Lol, I get her/ People that grew up with big bums lol lowkey don’t like them."
@wasembo27 gushed:
"She’s cool."
@alicia_damba said:
"I love Londy so much, she’s so real."
@Da_Protagonist_ claimed:
"This commission of enquiry must start investigating these slay Queens. We are tired now as working people. Summon them to Parliament also."
@NtxndoZAR said:
"I agree with her yazi, she'd look proper proper with smaller bums. She is very likeable."
@LordeKevi said:
"Londie ke crush yaka, and the reason I watched the housewives."
@stripversions shared:
"This is the most gorgeous accent in a woman."
