Heartbreaking videos of DJ Warras' family collecting his personal items and cleaning up the crime scene have surfaced

The DJ was brutally murdered in broad daylight, and his loved ones were shattered as they cleared where his life was cut short

Reacting to the video, social media was overcome with grief as fans and followers reflected on the brutality of Warras' killing

DJ Warras’ family gathered at the crime scene shortly after his murder. Images: ministerNSN, PhilMphela

The brutal reality of DJ Warras' murder on 16 December 2025 was laid bare as videos emerged of his grieving loved ones performing the agonising task of cleaning his crime scene.

In a scene that captures the devastating finality of South Africa’s crime crisis, the heartbreaking footage of the former Live Amp presenter's family tending to the very pavement where his life was violently cut short left fans and peers reeling.

Posted by community journalists RushNews5 and Newzroom405, the footage showed the late radio and television personality's loved ones at the scene, gathering his wallet and other personal items from his pockets as his body lay covered on the pavement.

In another devastating video, Warras' family, along with his grieving friend and industry colleague DJ pH, are seen cleaning up the blood from the scene, with a crowd gathered in the background.

Known for his strong and unapologetic stance against crime and corruption, Warras tragically lost his life to the very violence he spent years speaking out against, leaving a nation to grapple with the tragic irony of his passing.

Warras was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon at the Carlton Centre in the Johannesburg Central Business District. While the investigation into his murder is still underway, many speculated that it had been a contracted killing following weeks of savage threats against his life.

As the videos went viral, the initial shock of the DJ's death turned into a loud cry for accountability. Online users didn't hold back, expressing their outrage over the nature of the attack and the trauma inflicted on his loved ones.

The videos can be watched here.

DJ Warras' grieving family and friends gathered at the crime scene to clean and collect his personal belongings. Image: TS_Mbongwa

Social media reacts to DJ Warras' murder

The footage of the family tending to the scene left the nation in mourning. Hearts broke across timelines as fans shared their reactions to the final, devastating images of the media star.

MsPuleng said:

"@Lesufi always brags about how much they’ve spent on CCTV technology in the CBD. Here’s a young man shot in broad daylight, and they have no clue who shot him."

Magokgoale_1 was shattered:

"I feel for the family."

Njullz reacted:

"Imagine the kids will have to see this forever."

General_Bkay called out Panyaza Lesufi:

"@Lesufi, what are you doing about this elevated crime in your province? Week in, week out, that is why we are selling our properties in Jhb, and we go to other provinces. Crime, health care, your school admission system, corruption in Municipalities, the list is endless, now DJ Warras."

Tusohandsome wrote:

"I’m dumbfounded by the tone deafness of the authorities, they know the root cause of the problem but don’t do anything about it, SAns are left to fend for themselves, sad."

SnqoeMasinga posted:

"No one deserves this, no one!"

