Khuzani Bo , a reality TV show of the Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose, is set to return to screens

The show premiered in 2021 on SABC1 , but was later cancelled due to a payment dispute

The star's recent wedding will be featured in the upcoming season

Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose's reality TV has been scheduled for return. Image: khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Popular Maskandi singer Kuzani Mpungose is ending the year on yet another high note after it was announced that his reality TV show, Khuzani Bo, would return to SABC1.

The show first graced Mzansi TV screens, via the public broadcaster, SABC, in 2021. It would later be canned over payment disputes between the star and the show's producers.

The star recently got married, and the news of his reality TV show's return adds to his reasons for ending the year on a high note.

Khuzani Mpungose's wedding appears on Khuzani Bo

According to a report by Daily Sun, the musician's recent wedding day will be featured in the upcoming season.

Mpungose wed Nonduduzo Mathenjwa, whom he referred to as his "first wife" on his Instagram profile.

The "first wife" specifically means that the singer could tie the knot once more in accordance with his Zulu culture, although he has not publicly revealed how many times that could be.

While the star's plans to get married were always on the cards, it is unclear when an agreement was reached to have his reality show return to TV.

Khuzani Mpungose's reality show

The show, named after him with some Zulu wordplay Khuzani Bo, follows his personal and professional life as a prominent Maskandi artist, offering an authentic look into his world.

Mpungose described the show as a way to introduce himself to new audiences, show that he's not immune to real-life problems despite his fame, and elevate the Maskandi genre by sharing its cultural messages.

Who is Khuzani Mpungose?

Mpungose is a prominent South African Maskandi musician, widely regarded as one of the genre's leading figures.

He is often called the "King of Maskandi" or "Indlamlenze."

Born and raised in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, he gained initial fame in 2010 by completing the posthumous album iSecret for the late Maskandi legend Mgqumeni Khumalo, due to their similar vocal styles.

He launched his solo career in 2011 with the debut album Bahluleke Bonke, followed by numerous successful releases, including hits like Ijele (which won Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year) and albums such as Inja Nogodo.

Khuzani Mpungose is a successful musician

Mpungose's music has earned multiple gold, platinum, and double-platinum certifications, and he has performed internationally, including at the Dubai Expo in 2021.

In 2025, he won the Best Independent Artist (African) award at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards) in Los Angeles, marking a major global recognition for Maskandi.

Mpungose is known for his massive fanbase (often called the "Blue Nation"), stylish fashion, and contributions to elevating traditional Zulu music on national and international stages.

Maskandi Star Khuzani Mpungose performed at the Dubai Expo in 2021. Image: khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Khuzani Mpungose refutes KZN tender claims

The musician previously warded off claims that he had received a government tender in KZN.

Briefly News reported that the muso dismissed the viral document that made those allegations as fake and an attempt to tarnish his brand.

Source: Briefly News