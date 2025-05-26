Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose reacted to claims he was awarded a multi-million Rand tender in KZN

The Ijele musician dismissed a viral document as fake and an attempt to tarnish his brand

Netizens reacted with scepticism, with some highlighting his recent purchases as evidence that he had secured a lucrative tender

Khuzani Mpungose responded to a rumour that he won a multi-million Rand tender in KZN. Image: khuzani_mpungose

Popular Maskandi musician, Khuzani Mpungose, has cleared his name following claims that he was awarded a multi-million tender in KwaZulu-Natal.

Khuzani Mpungose clears the air on multi-million Rand tender

Khuzani Mpungose recently topped social trending charts after a document with the name of his company went viral on social media. Journalist Sihle Mavuso took to X on Monday, 26 May and shared that the Angidlali Nezingane hitmaker had responded to claims he bagged a multi-million tender in KZN. The journalist said Khuzani brushed aside rumours he had been awarded a tender and that the document was meant to tarnish his image. The post was captioned:

“Maskandi maestro, Khuzani Mpungose, has come to deny claims that his company notched a multi-million tender from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sport, Arts and Culture. He says the circulating document with the name of his company is meant to sully his name.”

Netizens react to Khuzani Mpungose's response

In the comments, netizens highlighted that Khuzani’s recent purchasing behaviour contradicts his denial.

Here are some of the comments:

@ LLunga18 asked:

“Is that why he is buying cars like nobody's business?”

@BRADIBS1 said:

“Manje Lena yakwa health yona.”

Khuzani Mpungose denied bagging a multi-million Rand tender in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: khuzani_mpungose

Khuzani Mpungose allegedly fired workers after winning tender

Khuzani Mpungose hogged headlines after he dismissed contracted workers from his cleaning company, Indlamlenze Cleaning Service, after it won a cleaning tender at Dinuzulu Hospital in Durban. In July 2024, the fired workers approached the MK Party to help them get reinstated.

The development sparked a flurry of reactions, with several social media users criticising Khuzani for being insensitive to the workers' plight. However, others supported him and pointed out he was not their employer. They claimed the dismissed workers were employed by the previous contract holder, not Khuzani.

Khuzani Mpungose flies mid-performance

Meanwhile, the South African Music Award (SAMA) winner was the talk of the social media streets after he shared footage from his sold-out Blue Nation Festival online.

Khuzani Mpungose held a music festival to celebrate his 15 years in the music industry with his fans, fondly referred to as the Blue Nation. He posted a clip of his performance on Instagram.

The clip showcased the Ijele hitmaker flying over the audience while being supported by ropes.

This trick was done by Makhadzi at her One Woman Show in Limpopo a few years back. Other artists who popularised it include Beyoncé Knowles during her Renaissance World Tour and Chris Brown at his sold-out FNB Stadium shows in Johannesburg.

Mthandeni in hotwater after snubbing Durban Music Fest

Recently, the Umjolo Lowo hitmaker was part of the line-up at the Durban Music Festival. Briefly News reported that Khuzani Mpungose's fellow Maskandi artist Mthandeni SK Manqele is in hot water after failing to perform at the Durban Music Festival.

Blue Screen Entertainment, the organisers of the Durban Music Festival, revealed that Mthandeni was required to perform for 25 minutes on 3 May and was allegedly paid R40,000.

Mthandeni allegedly failed to communicate with Blue Screen Entertainment that he would not be available to perform.

