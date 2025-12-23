DJ Sbu celebrated a major streaming milestone after his latest releases gained strong traction

Fans across Mzansi helped double his Spotify monthly listeners in just one month

The veteran DJ-turned podcaster also experienced rapid growth on YouTube Music

Veteran DJ-turned-podcaster and entrepreneur DJ Sbu recently marked a significant career milestone after his latest music releases achieved impressive growth across major streaming platforms.

The veteran DJ, who recently bashed people celebrating online followers, shared the achievement on social media, where he reflected on the positive reception his new music received from fans.

The DJ said that the past month proved particularly rewarding, with listener numbers increasing sharply following the release of his latest projects.

He revealed that his Spotify monthly listeners grew from just over 100,000 to more than 200,000 within a single month.

The Lengoma hitmaker expressed deep appreciation for the backing he received, acknowledging that the renewed interest in his work reminded him of the power of community support in the digital music era.

See his X post below:

Growth continues on YouTube Music

The momentum did not stop with Spotify.

DJ Sbu, who previously addressed bad comments on MoFaya ownership, also confirmed that his presence on YouTube Music expanded rapidly over the same period.

His monthly listeners on the platform reportedly increased by around 100,000, further highlighting the impact of his recent releases.

The veteran DJ noted that the growth across multiple platforms showed that his music was resonating with audiences beyond a single streaming service.

Fans across Mzansi appeared eager to reconnect with his sound, whether through playlists, music videos, or algorithm-driven recommendations.

The consistent growth reinforced his belief that established artists still had room to thrive in an industry often dominated by younger acts.

Fans and Mzansi rally behind the veteran DJ

DJ Sbu took time to acknowledge both long-time supporters and new fans, welcoming them into what he described as a growing community around his music.

He made it clear that the encouragement he received played a major role in motivating him to stay creative and engaged.

Mzansi fans, in particular, have continued to show love for the seasoned entertainer, many applauding his ability to reinvent himself while remaining true to his roots.

His journey from radio DJ to music executive and now podcaster has earned him respect as a multi-hyphenate figure in South African entertainment.

A lasting influence in South African entertainment

DJ Sbu, whose real name is Sbusiso Arthur Leope, has long been recognised as a trailblazer in South African media and music.

He rose to prominence through radio and club culture. The popular DJ later expanded into entrepreneurship, authoring books, launching businesses, and building a strong presence in podcasting.

