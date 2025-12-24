South African controversial poet Ntsiki Mazwai was recently stunned by the table prices at Khanyi Mbau's gigs

The star shared a screenshot of the prices that were revealed, which go up to R3M

Mazwai further questioned where people get the millions that they spend at clubs, especially just to see Khanyi Mbau

Ntsiki Mazwai is stunned by the table prices at Khanyi Mbau's gigs. Image: @mbaureloaded, @missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Yoh, Ntsiki Mazwai couldn't believe how much money people are willing to spend at clubs without any regrets. The controversial poet recently reacted to the table prices at Khanyi Mbau's upcoming gigs at a Cape Town nightclub.

On Wednesday, 23 December 2025, the popular star who previously ruled out Nota Baloyi as a lover was shocked to see that people are made to spend up to R3M at nightclubs just for table bookings.

This was after Saint Lounge in Cape Town revealed that they're minimum price for a table booking is R100K during the actress and original slay queen Khanyi Mbau's upcoming December and January gigs.

Mazwai questioned where people obtain such a huge amount of money that they spend recklessly, as she would also like to apply for it wherever it comes from.

She wrote:

"Guys, where are you getting this money? I want to apply nami."

See the post below:

SA reacts to the table prices at Mbau's gigs

Shortly after Mazwai shared her thoughts on the high prices of table prices at Mbau's upcoming gigs on social media, many netizens also couldn't help but react to the amount of money people spend at clubs, as they flooded the comment section with their opinions. Here's what they had to say below:

@_Maluks_ said:

"I can’t help but feel like Khanyi may be looking for a new big fish."

@Mayor_of_musk wrote:

"It's crazy how you guys believe this is real. It's called marketing. When people see this, they actually wanna go there to see, and they try to go prepared. Lol."

@misumuzi_4 commented:

"Money laundering for sure, they have a lot of money to clean."

@cindy_maryline mentioned:

"R3,5M guys? For alcohol? How much alcohol is that? There is no way..."

@DDT_PM replied:

"That's how money laundering works through these expensive tables. Where have you ever had alcohol costing R3.5m in one night?"

@lumza_3 responded:

"We should collect R100K for someone to go there and take pictures of people who are in attendance. Well, we'll need those for future purposes, because who in their right mind would pay even that to go and sit with Khanyi Mbau?"

Ntsiki questioned table prices at Khanyi Mbau's gigs. Image: @missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

3 More stories related to groove by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News