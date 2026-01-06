On Monday, 5 January 2025, King Monada reacted to a prediction about his death by a Zimbabwean prophet

This was after Zimbabwean cleric Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi claimed he foresaw King Monada being involved in a car crash

Social media users were divided between laughter, concern, warnings, and scepticism

King Monada clapped back at a death prediction with a cheeky response. Image: King Monada, Dr Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi

Popular Limpopo musician King Monada left South Africans in stitches with his cheeky response to a popular Zimbabwean prophet’s death prophecy.

In 2025, Limpopo musicians dominated the charts, but they also topped headlines for the mishaps that befell them. In the same year, several Limpopo musicians lost their lives in car accidents, and a popular Zimbabwean cleric declared that this trend is going to persist and targeted King Monada.

On Monday, 5 January 2026, Zimbabwean man of the cloth Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi, popularly known as Mellontik Orasi, took to his Facebook account and declared that he saw King Monada in a road accident, but did not clarify whether the musician would die or survive the car crash. The post was captioned:

“Pray for King Monada, I see a road accident.”

King Monada reacts to Zimbabwean prophet's death prophecy

The post caught the attention of King Monada, who, much like Big Zulu, was unfazed and cheekily responded with a prophecy of his own. He predicted that the Zimbabwean cleric would be in a car crash. He even threw in some tongues for comedic effect. The post was captioned:

“Pray for Dr Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi, I see a road accident….shanda phara trrrrr yonna yoo 🙌🏽”

In a separate post on Tuesday, 6 January 2025, the Zimbabwean cleric doubled down on his prophecy and put his credibility on the line. Part of the post read:

“If by December next year it hasn’t happened, it means I spoke my mind!”

Read the full post below:

In another post, the Zimbabwean cleric shared a screenshot of articles on the late South African rapper AKA’s response to a prophecy about his death.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to King Monada's cheeky response

Social media users flooded the comments beneath King Monada’s cheeky response, with mixed reactions. While some joined Monada in mocking the Zimbabwean prophet, others warned it would not be fun and games if it came to pass.

Here are some of the comments:

Matome Edwina Monyepao warned:

“It's all funny now until it happens, and we'll all be silent then. Don't laugh, but instead pray about it so that it does not happen cos we are in a technology world where everything is funny cos we left God 😭”

Wissy Matjokana asked:

“If he saw the accident, why can't he pray to prevent that? Why does he have to post on social media? Back to sender.”

Motileng Stanley advised:

“Don't fall for his trap and tactics. He wants to loot you😂🤣😂”

Pule CiderDakar Chiloane joked:

“Both of y'all are confusing the accident. It doesn't know where to go😂😂”

Gogo Mayimele Mphini declared:

“King Monada's got this, he is the village guy with a broom that sweeps away accidents🧹😋🧟”

Mzansi reacted to King Monada's cheeky response to a Zimbabwean prophet. Image: Dr Obey Tichafa Mukanhairi, King Monada

