Ukhozi FM has announced the passing of one of its former radio presenters and Technical Producers

Mandla Magwaza was affectionately known as the very talented Njinji to many of the Ukhozi FM listeners

Fans, colleagues, and friends have been sending their kind messages of condolences to the family, remembering Magwaza as a talent

Former Ukhozi FM radio star Njinji has reportedly passed away. Image: Njiniwami

Source: Instagram

KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station, Ukhozi FM, has announced the passing of one of its former radio presenters and Technical Producers.

Taking to Instagram, the station informed its listeners of the passing of the talented Mandla Magwaza, who was affectionately known as Njinji.

Njinji passes away

Heartbreak across social media was felt after Ukhozi FM announced the passing of one of its own.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While details of his passing remain unknown at this stage, it was said that he passed away on Saturday, 24 January 2026.

Taking to their social media page, the station wrote:

"Ukhozi FM wishes to inform you about the death of one of our former presenters who was also a Technical Producer, Mandla Magwaza, who was affectionately known as Njinji," the station wrote on Instagram.

"We would like to send our condolences to the Magwaza family, his friends, his colleagues and his fans who are fans of Ukhozi FM. A proud man from Mahlabuyalingana, kwakhubalo limbiwa egcekeni. You fought a good fight. Rest in peace, Mabhulubhense."

Many of the broadcaster's fans, colleagues, and friends have been sending their kind messages of condolences to the family. Remembering Magwaza as a man whose talent was rare but celebrated.

Njinji shaped the airwaves and contributed immensely to the culture and the radio industry.

Njinji was remebered as a man who wore his heritage proudly. Image: Njinjiwami

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the heartfelt messages from users:

smirazwide said:

"I still cannot believe this. But it's like they say, the one who was born by a woman has his day to rest. We clearly do not know the time nor the hour. Rest in Peace, Njinji mfowethu. We will always remember you by your soothing voice."

kwenza_khumalo wished:

"Oh, this is heartbreaking. Rest easy my brother."

mkhwanazidumsile67 responded:

"RIP Njinji. This is so touching and unbelievable. May his family/ friends/ relatives be comforted during this difficult time. You will always be remembered, Njinji, especially when you were working on Ukhozi FM " Umnyakazo kaNjinji" Top 20."

majobe_andilesthembile said:

"He was a remarkable presenter on Ukhozi FM. his voice. Phumula "Njinji wami"

missnomfundo stated:

"Once again, Ukhosi with the most disturbing news."

musah_nxumalo was shattered:

"Aaaah, after the station fired him. So sorry but I don’t find this necessary for the station to do auw. RIP Mabhul’bhense. But Ukhozi come on!"

okuhle_nyamboselll expressed:

"My God, this year is bad. God, please intervene! The year just started."

Ukhozi FM star dies

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African media personality Martin Ziqubu has reportedly passed away at the age of 68.

Martin Ziqubu was also a well-known Ukhozi FM personality and actor who landed a role on Isibaya. The star reportedly died on Thursday, 24 July 2025, after complaining about breathing problems.

Source: Briefly News