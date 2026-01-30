On Thursday, 29 January 2026, the family of 91-year-old Afrikaans singer Min Shaw broke their silence on reports she got married her manager, Shaun Mynhardt, 52

Mynhardt reportedly proposed to Shaw via WhatsApp and promised to pick her up for a fresh start in Cape Town, but never showed up

Mynhardt also reacted to the family's claims and alleged that Min Shaw owed him some money

Afrikaans singer Min Shaw has responded to a report that she got married to a man 39 years younger than her and that they enjoyed a lavish honeymoon in Mauritius.

Shaw, 91, an Afrikaans singer who became a household name in the 1950s and 60s, became the latest celebrity to be embroiled in a scam. The Jy is my liefling singer recently dominated headlines following reports that she had married her manager, Shaun Mynhardt, 52.

Min Shaw’s family clears up reports she married a man 39 years younger

In an interview with IOL on Thursday, 29 January 2026, Shaw’s stepdaughter, Marina Summers, dismissed reports that the legendary Afrikaans singer and her young manager got married.

“There was no wedding. I was shocked to see the magazine story,” Summers told the publication.

Summers said Shaun Mynhardt had known Min Shaw for many years and even worked together on a kykNET TV show, Die Huis Van Legendes.

She said that Shaw and Mynhardt had not spoken for three years before Mynhardt reappeared in Shaw’s life on 26 November 2025 and took her out for a quick bite for her birthday.

Soon after, Mynhardt allegedly proposed marriage to Shaw via WhatsApp. According to Summers, he had promised to come and pick up Shaw and take her to Cape Town for a fresh start, but never showed up.

This allegedly frustrated Shaw, who cut off contact with him. Min Shaw was admitted to an undisclosed hospital on 28 December 2025 after she fell and broke her hip. After Mynhardt was informed that Shaw was admitted to a medical facility, he allegedly sent her a bouquet, which he signed "to my beautiful wife."

“She gave the flowers away, became extremely upset and concluded she had been lied to as he did not pick her up to take her to Cape Town as promised,” Summers said.

Shaw’s family claims that Mynhardt sent emails to Huisgenoot posing as the Afrikaans singer, claiming that the two had walked down the aisle.

Min Shaw's manager responds to claims he faked their marriage

He also allegedly sent photos of himself and Shaw at weddings and other functions, passing them off as wedding and honeymoon snaps.

When contacted for comment, Mynhardt denied the allegations, claiming instead that a group of people were jealous of the SA Legends Museum. He also claimed Shaw owed him R8,000.

“I have never claimed to be married to her, never pretended to be married to her, and never had any romantic involvement with her. She is an elderly woman whom I regard as family … I have known Auntie Min for approximately 30 years,” he said.

