The mother of DJ Euphonik's two children approached the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, 27 January 2026

The court application followed events in December 2025 and other unmentioned dates that left DJ Euphonik's former partner fearing for her safety

Euphonik, through his lawyer Ashly Fowler, responded to the claims levelled against him by his former partner

The mother of DJ Euphonik’s two children alleges that the renowned producer and wheel spinner poses a threat to her life and safety.

Days after old tweets of him dragging Bonang Matheba resurfaced, DJ Euphonik is dominating headlines for the wrong reasons again.

In an article published on Monday, 2 February 2026, Daily Sun reported that DJ Euphonik is heading to court again after his former partner, whose name was withheld for legal reasons, approached the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

DJ Euphonik’s baby mama makes serious claims

In the papers seen by the publication, the baby mama alleged that DJ Euphonik is disregarding a recommendation by clinical psychologist Dr Marilyn Davis-Shulman that the children should spend more time with their mother.

DJ Euphonik’s baby mama accused him of refusing to return the children when she handed them to him in December 2025 for a scheduled visit.

The baby mama claimed that in one instance, when she went to fetch one of the children at school, DJ Euphonik allegedly called the child and instructed them to get inside his vehicle instead. She said she was powerless to stop the child because she was afraid that he would assault her.

"I did not intervene because I was afraid of him. He came across as angry and aggressive. I truly believe he would have assaulted me had I attempted to stop [name withheld]," she claimed.

She said the same incident happened when she went to fetch their second child at a different school. She alleges that when she arrived at the school, she found the DJ waiting for her, and she felt that any attempt to take the child would have resulted in an altercation.

The woman alleged that her health had taken a knock because of the ongoing conflict with DJ Euphonik.

DJ Euphonik responds to baby mama's serious claims

Speaking to Daily Sun, the baby mama claimed that although Euphonik has never raised a hand against her in any of their recent confrontations, he is capable of doing so. She shared one instance where the DJ, who previously sued Ntsiki Mazwai, had allegedly attacked her after finding her at a restaurant with a male friend.

In response, Euphonik, through his lawyer Ashly Fowler, denied the serious allegations levelled by his baby mama. The lawyer alleged that the application and claims by the baby mama were a tactic to deny Euphonik access to his children.

"We are instructed to record our client’s categorical denial of [name withheld]’s allegations of, inter alia, abuse, intimidation, threats and/or violence as contained in the urgent application. The allegations are entirely without substance and appear to have been included in the urgent application to elicit the very enquiries you have now made," part of Fowler’s response reads.

