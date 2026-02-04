DJ Zinhle recently confronted a person claiming to be a personal shopper, allegedly selling replicas of her famous Era by Zinhle products

The musician/ businesswoman shared screenshots of the woman's page and other products, including their conversation, which only escalated the issue

The online community erupted in criticism towards the woman, while others exposed more companies allegedly selling Zinhle's products

DJ Zinhle called out a TikTok user selling counterfeits of her brand. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's accessories company, Era by DJ Zinhle, found itself at the centre of another counterfeit operation after a woman was exposed for allegedly selling dupes of her products.

Taking to her TikTok page on 30 January 2026, the DJ posted a video of herself exposing the woman who claims to be a personal shopper (also known as a "runner") and sells Era accessories.

"I called the woman and asked why she's selling counterfeit items of my products, and she was defensive, claiming that she wasn't and, in fact, I was falsely accusing her of something she wasn't doing."

Zinhle revealed that she was informed about the woman's business by one of her supporters, and upon inspecting the page, realised that Era products were not the only ones up for sale; the personal shopper had been sourcing items from popular retailers such as Daniel Wellington, Crocs and Coach.

Era offers a wide range of jewellery pieces and fashion accessories, from handbags to their famous hoop earrings that retail between R500 and R1,100. However, knockoffs can be purchased at a fraction of the cost, from as little as R90 for a cap.

The 43-year-old DJ posted a screenshot of the lady's messages defending her brand against the allegations, and accusing Zinhle of misrepresentation and damaging her reputation.

DJ Zinhle exposed the woman allegedly selling dupes of her brand, Era by DJ Zinhle. Image: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

In her video, Zinhle also exposed Makro for selling her Era earrings, going so far as to have her sister order them, and had them arrive with the original packaging used by her brand.

"My business is a fraction of the big businesses in South Africa. Makro is a huge brand. Why would they sell counterfeit products of my brand?"

The business, founded in 2012, was originally focused on watches and has since grown to sell a diverse collection of accessories. However, with its growing popularity, Era by DJ Zinhle has also become a target for counterfeiters looking to capitalise on its high-end aesthetic and widespread appeal.

In 2025, online users exposed famous retailer Shein for selling dupes of Era by DJ Zinhle earrings on their website and app, and it's clear that the trend is far from over.

Taking to the comment section, fans were outraged by the controversial personal shopper's conduct towards DJ Zinhle, sharing their opinions on the matter and even urging the DJ to press charges.

Watch DJ Zinhle's video below.

Social media reacts to DJ Zinhle saga

The online community wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the matter. Read some of their comments below.

Tasha M🧿 said:

"I think you need to approach the shop that sells your products, I think it’s Pavilion something."

Nana❤️ recalled:

"I saw Era earrings at Temu, I even took a screenshot of them, I've been so confused."

Ndiiswa🫧🩷 wrote:

"Makro just disappointed me, bro."

thandeka daughter ❤️ alerted:

"I saw Era products all over JHB CBD, even Shein."

Anele_Mav urged:

"Bestie, send the lawyers because you worked hard for this, the brand is yours, and nobody can counterfeit that!!"

