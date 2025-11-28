South African DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle has lashed out at those people who purchase counterfeit ERA by DJ Zinhle goods

The entrepreneur revealed a shocking trend of people who undermine her brand and pleaded with them to stop

Indlovu hitmaker DJ Zinhle reiterated her brand's core values, which are upheld by the staff and reminded those fake buyers that she will not tolerate the disrespect

South African muso DJ Zinhle was fired up by people who purchased fake ERA By DJ Zinhle goods, and went to her store, to rub it in her face.

The star went on a rant on social media, calling out the people who take part in a worrying trend, and put them on blast.

DJ Zinhle exposes fake ERA trend

In a recent social media post, DJ Zinhle called out the disrespectful people who purchased fake ERA goods and proceeded to throw tantrums at one of her branches. Just recently, her product was displayed on SHEIN.

"The new level of disrespect is people who buy fake ERA and then come to our store to create content as if they bought it from us. Please note: I've instructed our staff not to allow this, because iyabonakala," Zinhle said.

Zinhle then asked the people who participated in this heinous act to stop doing so, saying they put their all into making the brand a major success.

"Don't throw a tantrum in a fake ERA at an ERA store. It's disrespectful. If you bought it elsewhere, please create your content there. We work too hard to build this brand, serve our customers and honour our dreams for anyone to misrepresent us. Let's respect the space, the team and the authenticity that ERA stands for."

ERA does its bit to fight GBVF

DJ Zinhle and her ERA brand made it known that they would not be able to shut down on Friday, 21 November 2025, for the march against gender-based violence and femicide.

Zinhle stated that the contract they had signed made it impossible for them not to operate for the entire day.

In addition to that, they also have to adhere to mall regulations to avoid non-trade penalties. Instead of paying those fines, they shared that they would rather donate the money to a good cause which fights GBVF.

"While we aren't able to close for the day, we at ERA feel that it is important to stand in solidarity with The National Shutdown led by Women For Change, regardless of the above-mentioned limitations. We also believe that instead of paying penalties to the malls, it would be far more meaningful to put these funds towards a more worthy cause that can actually make a difference."

DJ Zinhle's ERA continues to grow

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle made her plans to expand ERA stores known after successfully launching her seventh ERA by DJ Zinhle store.

The businesswoman opened her new ERA store at the Pavilion Mall in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

