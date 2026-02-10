Things got heated as a netizen seemed entitled to getting freebies from the popular radio star Sizwe Dhlomo

The Kaya 959 radio presenter responded to a netizen who felt entitled to getting money from him

Many netizens were stunned by the online user's stunt, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Sizwe Dhlomo blasted a netizen who demanded freebies.

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Sizwe Dhlomo, never gets any peace on the black app, as many netizens are constantly coming for him and his wealth, but this time around, he didn't back down, putting a netizen in their place.

Just days after flaunting his massive cattle herd at his range, the Kaya 959 radio presenter received a fan demanding freebies from him, but the message didn't land well with Dhlomo, who quickly called the online user to order.

In the tweet, the netizen wrote:

"Lol next week someone will be all in your replies asking for money coz they don’t have anything to eat, and you will be ignoring them like you’re gonna ignore this post."

In response, Sizwe said:

"Yes, because I don’t owe you money, stop being entitled."

See the post below:

Fans react to the netizen's demands

Shortly after Sizwe put the netizen in their place after they asked for freebies on social media, many fans weren't impressed with how the online user approached the radio personality; they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@CoinsandBiz said:

"Exactly! People act like famous/popular people owe them money, and they don't."

@oggensepoppy103 wrote:

"Yes, Sizwe, you don't owe these haters anything bathong latena."

@qaqamba_ntozini commented:

"Haibo waze wakujwayela kabi, the entitlement..he thinks your money grows on trees, neh .sendifuna umbonise ukuthi ungubanina wena and send me a thousand wallet, yeses ujwayela abantu lo swine nxaaa."

@Sim_Cekiso responded:

"Yah they should ask for a job like me. They'll probably get a no as they did, but at least they would not be entitled."

@Land_a_priority replied:

"Imagine someone talking as if they're entitled to get money from people for doing nothing, abanye abantu abanawo amahloni."

@pelong729028 asked:

"Hebaaanna, people can be entitled and stupid at the same time, so whose fault is it that they are hungry?"

@_zip063 mentioned:

"Yoh guys, I don’t wanna sound insensitive, I’m running a business in my hood, been employing our SA young people, hhay shame I agree with @DJZinhle they’re unemployable 🥲they don’t want to follow orders/ to learn, they just want money and groove, I opted to employ Zai-Zai once."

Netizens react to Sizwe putting an online user in line.

Source: Instagram

