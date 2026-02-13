On Thursday, 12 February 2026, renowned broadcaster Clement Manyathela and John Steenhuisen, DA leader and Minister of Agriculture, publicly resolved their differences

Taking to X (Twitter), Manyathela confirmed that the previous ban on Steenhuisen appearing on The Clement Manyathela Show has been lifted

Social media users questioned the reason for the earlier ban, speculated on Steenhuisen’s motives, and made humorous or critical comments about his return

Renowned broadcaster Clement Manyathela and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen sparked reactions after resolving their differences.

On Thursday, 12 February 2026, John Steenhuisen, who also serves as the Minister of Agriculture, posted a photo of himself shaking hands with Face The Nation host Clement Manyathela.

Steenhuisen took to his official X (Twitter) account and mentioned that he had met Manyathela at his offices at Agriculture Place in Pretoria. The post was captioned:

“It was great to meet with Clement Manyathela at my office today. I look forward to being on your show soon.”

Clement Manyathela and John Steenhuisen smoke peace pipe

Taking to his official X account, Clement Manyathela confirmed that the ban on the outgoing DA leader had been lifted and he was looking forward to having him on The Clement Manyathela Show on Radio 702. The post was captioned:

“The ban has been lifted. Looking forward to continuing where we left off, John. Thanks for the chat. Can’t wait to engage with you robustly when you come to the show.”

SA reacts after Clement Manyathela and John Steenhuisen make peace

In the comments beneath Manyathela’s post, social media users asked for clarity on why John Steenhuisen had previously turned down requests to appear on The Clement Manyathela Show. Others took a jab at Steenhuisen and requested Manyathela to ask him about the credit card scandal.

@MightiJamie asked:

“And what was the reason for this ban?”

@Ndlo_ndlo said:

“🤣🤣 now that he's on his way to becoming a nobody? He's using you. It's your turn to ban him now.”

@SelfieRunnerZA said:

“Oh, hey look, an about turn…I think your interview with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh might have worked to pave the way for lifting the ban. We look forward to listening to your robust engagement with the Minister on your show, Madimetša.”

@ShareenSingh8 remarked:

“We look forward to this. Keen to know what his plan is - should the DA give him the boot (at their peril). Zuma formed MKP, Malema formed the EFF. If he says Cape Independence, then we shall all give him the boot.”

@NtsaphoMadyibi asked:

“Could it be because he is on his way out of being a leader of the opposition. Perhaps he’s going to need coverage for his future endeavours, anyway, we're happy about this 😅😂”

@MdkBros joked:

“Also, don’t forget to give John an @UberEats promo code after your show.”

