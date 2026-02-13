On Friday, 13 February 2026, Gareth Cliff weighed in on Armindo Joaquim Pacula, a 25-year-old Mozambican national, arrested for allegedly shooting DJ Warras

During an episode of The Gareth Cliff Show , Gareth Cliff expressed shock at the alleged amount paid and suggested severe consequences

Social media users echoed Cliff’s anger, with some urging authorities to find and arrest the mastermind behind the killing

Gareth Cliff weighs in on DJ Warras’ alleged shooter. Image: AdvoBarryRoux/X, The Real Network/YouTube

Source: UGC

Renowned broadcaster Gareth Cliff has weighed in on the arrest of DJ Warras’ alleged shooter, Armindo Joaquim Pacula from Moçambique.

The 25-year-old, who was arrested on Friday, 30 January 2025, made his first appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 02 February 2026.

Pacula allegedly pulled the trigger of the gun that killed on Tuesday, 16 December 2026, in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) in a hit believed to be related to the work he was doing restoring a hijacked building.

Gareth Cliff weighs in on DJ Warras’ alleged shooter

On Friday, 13 February 2026, Gareth Cliff reacted to the arrest of Armindo Joaquim Pacula during an episode of The Gareth Cliff Show. In a snippet shared on Instagram, Cliff expressed shock that Pacula killed DJ Warras for R7,000. Gareth Cliff suggested the type of punishment that Armindo Joaquim Pacula should face for allegedly shooting DJ Warras.

“So, they found the guy. They've arrested the guy who supposedly, allegedly killed Warras, and he's a Mozambican. It's the guy who killed our friend. That is the filth that ought to be put under a wrecking ball. According to what I've read, this guy was paid R7,000, and there are people who are willing to do things like that for R7,000,” he said.

Watch the video by clicking here.

SA reacts to Gareth Cliff's comments on DJ Warras' alleged shooter

In the comments, several South Africans agreed with Gareth Cliff and suggested a severe punishment for DJ Warras’ alleged shooter. Some questioned who had hired Pacula and requested the police to arrest the mastermind.

Here are some of the comments:

bee_records86 remarked:

“It’s so sad that Warras kids are left with no dad just for 7k Haai maan 😭”

elwynsykes said:

“Unfortunately, I think people are willing to do it for far less. Our government are turning people into thieves every day! They prey on the weak and steal from the poor … it’s only ever been about them and what suits their pockets!”

carnajoubert asked:

“Who let him in the country? Who paid him to get rid of Warras?”

llewellynbrent suggested:

“Bring Back the death penalty 😡🤬”

nikkkkk_1234567 shared:

“They do it for even less than that; they will do you for a hundred rand.”

iam_aphe argued:

“Bruh, it's nuts! Not saying I would want someone to pay to kill me, but not for 7000, bro, no way. How much is my life worth? That's crazy to think about.”

Gareth Cliff slammed DJ Warras’ alleged shooter. Image: DJ Warras

Source: Facebook

SAPS explains why DJ Warras' alleged shooter doesn't match CCTV footage

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) explained why DJ Warras' alleged killer does not match the initial CCTV description of the shooter.

Social media users expressed doubt and concern that the man in court is the same as in the footage.

Source: Briefly News